Connector Road now posted for 35 mph in South Middleton

Speed limit signs for 35 mph are now up along the Connector Road between Trindle and York roads in South Middleton Township.

“The signs were installed last week,” Township Manager Cory Adams said Friday.

While open to public traffic, the road is privately owned making it the responsibility of the developer to post traffic signs. South Middleton has yet to receive a request from the developer to dedicate the road over to the township.

“I’m not sure where the developer is on that,” Adams said. “Ordinarily, we set a deadline of late August-early September to accept public road dedications. That doesn’t mean that date can’t be augmented but, generally speaking, we would like to have road dedication completed by that time.”

Late August-early September corresponds to when asphalt plants begin to shut down following the annual paving season, Adams said. The timeframe is also in keeping with a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation deadline to submit new public roads so that municipalities could receive liquid fuels fund money for the new mileage, he said.

“We are passed that date for this year,” Adams said. “I would imagine that it’s likely that a request [for the Connector Road] will come next year.

Meanwhile, the responsibility is on the private developer to maintain the Connector Road. This includes snowplowing during the winter.

The connector road was an idea introduced in 2005 during discussions over the proposed Heritage Village housing development near Fairview Street.

Under an agreement with the township, the road must be completed before the developer could start work on a planned residential development near the intersection of the connector road and Lisburn Road.

As of Friday, no plans have been filed with the township to develop either a commercial strip along York Road or a residential development further north in the vicinity of Lisburn Road. In the past, conceptual plans have been presented to the township outlining the potential for a mixed-use development.

To fund the road, the Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority received on behalf of the developer $2.6 million in Multi-Modal Transportation Fund grants.

The grants were $1.2 million from the PennDOT and $1.4 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.