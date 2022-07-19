Connector Road in South Middleton Township awaits speed limit postings

For now, it’s up to a private developer to post speed limit signs along Connector Road between Trindle and York roads, South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said Monday.

“The connector road is still a private road,” he said. “It’s open to public traffic, but is still private. When the road is dedicated over to the township, we will accept a dedication with all the necessary signage already installed. That’s generally left to the private developer to finalize.”

It is standard procedure to make sure developers building private roads are made aware of township specifications, Adams said. He did not venture a guess on what the recommended posted speed should be for the stretch of road that opened to public use on June 24.

“I’m not an engineer,” Adams said. “I couldn’t tell you. Speed limits are dictated by the state vehicle code and are dependent largely on a number of engineering reviews and traffic studies. I’m sure when the time comes for a speed limit to be applied to that road the township would insist that it follows all legal requirements.”

The road was an idea introduced in 2005 during discussions over the proposed Heritage Village housing development near Fairview Street.

Under an agreement with the township, construction of the road had to be completed before the developer could start work on a planned residential development near the intersection of the connector road and Lisburn Road.

As of Tuesday, no plans have been filed with the township to develop either a commercial strip along York Road or a residential development further north in the vicinity of Lisburn Road, Adams said. In the past, conceptual plans have been presented to the township outlining the potential for a mixed-use development.

Cumberland County has posted a property tax map online at gis.ccpa.net/propertymapper/. Based on an aerial view, it appears Connector Road runs through six parcels controlled by three property owners.

From York Road north, the road passes through a portion of a 53.5-acre tract owned by Heritage Developers LLC. This property fronts York Road and has been designated in past conceptual drawings as the commercial strip.

Proceeding north, roughly half of the road passes through two parcels owned by Riverfront Development LLC — both of which have addresses that front Lisburn Road. The larger parcel of 118 acres partially surrounds a smaller parcel of 11 acres.

From Lisburn Road north, portions of the road go through three parcels owned by RSJ Holding LLC. The southernmost parcel fronts Lisburn Road and is about 47.6 acres while the two parcels to the north have addresses at 1745 and 1747 W. Trindle Road and are 0.79 acres and 3.9 acres respectively.

Since work on Connector Road began in early 2020, a portion of Trindle Road in the north and York Road in the south were widened to accommodate left-turn lanes and other intersection improvements serving the connector road.

To fund the road, the Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority received on behalf of the developer $2.6 million in Multimodal Transportation Fund grants. The grants also included $1.2 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and $1.4 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.