A conditional use hearing on Keystone FC's development in South Middleton Township will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the township building after it was continued earlier this month.

The applicants for the soccer complex revised and submitted a week before the May 11 hearing new plans, a new traffic study, a new geologist report and a stormwater report, all under the conditional use application. Because of the timing of the submission, those opposed to the development argued they did not have time to review it before the hearing. Their attorney, Marcus McKnight, requested the continuance so his clients could review the plan, and the applicant agreed.

The continuance on May 11 did not sit well with the residents who came prepared for the hearing and wanted to share their concerns. The question of whether the newly revised plan will have to go back to planning could not be answered and will be determined at the Thursday meeting. The hearing manuscripts are available for the public to review at the township administration building.

From the two previous hearings, residents voiced concerns over the risk of sinkholes, a direct conduit for surface water to infiltrate the groundwater with pollutants such as oil from oil leaks and yard fertilizer affecting residents' wells. Concerns also included traffic issues on rural roads and the busy York Road.

"South Middleton has a Well Head Protection Ordinance, which outlines what studies developers are required to complete to mitigate and safeguard sinkholes and contamination from happening," township engineer Brian O'Neill explained last week. The developers for Wheatstone and Georgetown were required to adhere to the ordinance, which most likely will be required of soccer complex developers.

Other news

The board of supervisors earlier this month approved the ordinance for Bucher Hill Road to be one-way from Mountain Road to the historic furnace parking lot, where a stop sign will be installed. Trucks are prohibited from crossing the bridge.

The solicitor reviewed, and the board approved the Wheatstone settlement agreement that adds to the conditions that the developer, McNaughton Co., must follow. For the settlement agreement, McNaughton will pay for a third-party inspector who ensures compliance with the terms and conditions, particularly the hydrogeologic issues. The agreement now goes back to the court to enter an order.

The agreement stems from parties who appealed the approval in November 2022; at that time, 22 conditions were attached to the board of supervisors' decision. The conditions included improvements to Lindsay Road according to the township's specifications and a voluntary contribution of at least $125,000 for off-site traffic improvements, including the intersection of York Road, East Springville Road and Shughart Road. Blasting is prohibited on the property. McNaughton will be required to offer pre- and post-construction water testing for nearby property owners.

Shiloh Paving and Excavating was awarded the contract to pave, widen and insert a turning lane at the Alexander Spring Road and Walnut Bottom Road intersection for $151,499.

The Bureau of Aviation gave the township a grant for the Carlisle Airport Runway Lighting project that will cover 90% of the cost, and the township will cover the remainder. Bruce & Merrilees Electric was awarded the contract for $510,364.