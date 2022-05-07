Concrete patching work planned on I-81 near Carlisle throughout May

PennDOT announced possible nighttime lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in the Carlisle area throughout May for concrete patching work.

PennDOT said in a news release issued Friday that a contractor will perform concrete patching in the right lanes of northbound and southbound I-81 from approximately mile marker 47 to mile marker 52. The work will be performed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May and possibly into early or mid-June.

There will be lane restrictions within the work limits. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This is additional work that is included in a 12.85-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships. The project consists of milling, base replacement, concrete pavement patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, paving, traffic counter site repair and other miscellaneous construction on Interstate 81 from Route 15/Enola in East Pennsboro Township, to Route 581/Lambs Gap Road in Hampden Township.

This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 21, 2023.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company Inc., of New Enterprise, is the prime contractor on this $21.8 million project.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.