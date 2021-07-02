Concerts, musicals make their return amid concerns about over-saturation, safety

As the director of live entertainment and media services at Harrisburg University, it’s Frank Schofield’s job to produce the HU Concert Series that brings a mix of indie and alternative artists to venues primarily in the Harrisburg area.
Usually, that means two or three shows a month.
As 2021 comes to a close, Schofield will put on that many shows on some weekends. Twenty-two shows are scheduled between Aug. 14 and Dec. 10, with three more waiting for dates to be announced.
While promoters and directors of live entertainment venues are excited about seeing their doors reopen to audiences, there's some trepidation about oversaturation, safety and finances.
Making announcements
Concert announcements are coming fast and furious. Between its venues at Hershey Theater, Hersheypark Stadium and the Giant Center, Hershey Entertainment has more than 20 concerts and events scheduled between now and the end of 2021 with artists ranging from Luke Bryan to the Harlem Globetrotters.
“I suspect that next spring is going to be just as crazy,” Schofield said, adding that he doesn’t expect the concert scene to settle down before 2023.
Schofield said concert promoters started moving shows forward during the pandemic, rescheduling postponed shows even as new shows were being added.
“I hope I don't over saturate the market because I think what you're seeing now is people now have options,” Schofield said.
Ashley Byerts, artistic director at Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center, agreed that the next year will be busy. Already, the theater has announced a series of concerts by tribute bands and an Oct. 30 performance by gospel/blues legend Mavis Staples, in addition to making plans for its live theater productions. She's confident the audiences will be there.
“If we do our job and we convey to our audiences that they want to be here and we give them a reason to be here, they’re going to,” she said. “I don’t think people are going to get sick of living again.”
Keystone Theatrics, which is based at Allenberry in Monroe Township, had finished one performance of “The Cat in the Hat” when the pandemic struck. It's done some virtual programming and some cabaret-style shows over the past year, but only started testing the reopening waters with a one-weekend teaser revue show over Mother’s Day weekend.
“The revue went really well. I think my biggest question was: Are people comfortable and ready to come back to the theater? And it seems like the answer to that question is yes, especially now,” artistic director Dustin LeBlanc said.
Carlisle Parks and Recreation has already seen attendance growing at its free 2021 Summer Artist series at Thornwald Park.
“We are outdoors and people have plenty of space to social distance,” director Andrea Crouse said. “People seem to feel comfortable in this setting and are so excited to be back in person to enjoy live music.”
Crouse expects to see a few hundred people at the concerts this summer, though weather and the genre of the bands play a role in turnout.
Over saturation?
There is, however, a question lingering behind the bulging calendars.
Coming out of the pandemic has launched a “renaissance” for live entertainment, Schofield said, but the question remains as to whether people will be willing — or have the money — to come out every weekend for a show.
“I'm excited. I'm nervous. I'm scared because obviously there is financial risk," he said. "These shows have to come in under my projections of what I think it's going to be ticketwise, costwise."
LeBlanc said Keystone Theatrics, and likely others in the industry, have reduced costs as much as they can. After being dark for a season, they can’t do shows that just break even. Shows have to make money to make up what was lost.
“We're relying on people's generosity and support both through coming to shows and purchasing tickets and donations, sponsorships, things like that,” he said.
LeBlanc has reason for optimism on that count, saying it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that 100% of the people calling in to the theater are excited about reopening.
“They're ready to be here. They feel comfortable. And we can't wait to get them back in here,” he said.
Rebuilding and resetting
Before the first spotlight goes up and the first beat is dropped, though, a massive rebuilding effort has been underway to bring back the people who make live entertainment work.
“I know so many people industrywide whose lives have been decimated and destroyed with this thing,” Schofield said. “I don't think the government or society or anybody had any knowledge of how many people the live entertainment industry held up, had employed or live acts that were crushed by this and they just didn't get paid.”
In many cases, the technicians who ran lights or sound had to find new jobs to make it through the pandemic, he said. Promoters have to find their replacements as well as people to do hospitality, ushering and all the other tasks that come together to make the show happen.
“It's kind of like muscle memory. We kind of got to figure out, does it work again?” Schofield said. “I think it'll snap right back in. But I'll be honest, as a promoter myself, I'm scared. Like, it's been two years since I've had a show.”
Technicians at Keystone Theatrics were lucky in that they were able to do installation work at empty schools while students attended virtual classes. LeBlanc said the technicians were recently talking about how they were actually turning down jobs right now because there are so many opportunities out there.
Likewise, musicians in the orchestra told LeBlanc they went from having empty schedules to having their choice of maybe five jobs they could choose from over a single weekend.
“It's not even just here. It’s the arts in general," he said. "Everybody's coming back. Everybody has lots of opportunities. So performers are going to have a lot of options of what they want to try to do and be a part of."
Volunteers will also be critical to bringing back live entertainment.
Carlisle Theatre spent some time during the pandemic evaluating their volunteer needs and creating a list of requirements for a number of positions, from changing out the letters on the marquee to ushering or working on shows.
In the coming weeks, Byerts said they will be making a push to sign people up for those positions and hold volunteer training.
Safety
Even as the live entertainment industry gears up for its return, COVID still lingers in the shadows.
Social distancing and the resulting smaller audience changes everything from the experience for the concertgoer to the balance sheet so Schofield said he can’t think about what happens if some sort of restrictions were reimposed.
“I can't plan a show at 70%. I can't plan to show at 80% percent or 50%,” he said. “Concerts can't work with any social distancing, with any lesser people. Concerts are made to sell out.”
Carlisle Theatre will follow the guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put in place at the time of the show, Byerts said. Shows will only be postponed if cases increase and restrictions to enforce social distancing are again implemented.
Apart from that, patrons need to know that their fellow community members are not coming out sick and are following CDC guidelines when attending shows. It’s that cooperation from the community that will keep the theater open.
“We can do the best we can to plan and advise and follow the rules, but it is a community effort to keep our doors open,” Byerts said.
Keystone Theatrics' first show back, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," remained at 50% capacity for its two-weekend run. Starting with "Grease," which opens on July 16, the shows will be mostly at 100% capacity. Two dates for the show are set at 50% capacity to allow some distancing for those who aren’t quite ready to be in a crowded theater yet.
“We try to be respectful of everybody's comfort level and some people are just not there yet. And that's fine,” LeBlanc said.
Safety is also paramount for the performers. LeBlanc is working to minimize the size of both the cast and the pit orchestra. Set, lighting and costumes are being adjusted. Dressing rooms have been rearranged. Props are set up differently to minimize the number of people coming in contact with the item.
In some ways, it's continuing the precautions everyone has become accustomed to so that more opportunities can be offered.
“For 15 months, most of us have done what we've been asked to do. And now we can finally reap the rewards of that,” LeBlanc said.
