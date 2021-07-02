Concerts, musicals make their return amid concerns about over-saturation, safety

Safety

Even as the live entertainment industry gears up for its return, COVID still lingers in the shadows.

Social distancing and the resulting smaller audience changes everything from the experience for the concertgoer to the balance sheet so Schofield said he can’t think about what happens if some sort of restrictions were reimposed.

“I can't plan a show at 70%. I can't plan to show at 80% percent or 50%,” he said. “Concerts can't work with any social distancing, with any lesser people. Concerts are made to sell out.”

Carlisle Theatre will follow the guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put in place at the time of the show, Byerts said. Shows will only be postponed if cases increase and restrictions to enforce social distancing are again implemented.

Apart from that, patrons need to know that their fellow community members are not coming out sick and are following CDC guidelines when attending shows. It’s that cooperation from the community that will keep the theater open.

“We can do the best we can to plan and advise and follow the rules, but it is a community effort to keep our doors open,” Byerts said.