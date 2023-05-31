Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Results from an online survey show that nearly four out of every five Cumberland County residents feel that an endowment fund should be created with the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

There were 403 respondents, and Carlisle had the most respondents of any municipality with 53 (13.15%). South Middleton Township had 47 respondents and Silver Spring Township 34.

Of all respondents, 65.42% were women, and just over half (52.61%) were at least 55 years old. Just 11.16% of respondents were under the age of 35.

Established in 1829, Cumberland County owned and operated Claremont for nearly 200 years. In March 2022, Allaire Health Services finalized its $22.25 million purchase of the center.

About $7.4 million remains unspent, leaving the county up in arms about how to allocate the remaining funds.

Endowment fund

The survey showed that 78.41% of respondents felt that the proceeds should be placed in an ongoing endowment fund, which would be administered by the county.

“We’re looking at the big picture,” committee member Gene Koontz told The Sentinel earlier this month. “We feel the proceeds should be invested into an endowment fund to support human services for an extended period of time, not just a short-term fix. If possible, the endowment funds should be designed to be supplemented with donations. The funds must remain under the direction of county-elected officials.”

If the county does decide to utilize an endowment fund, 89.08% of respondents felt that there should be a citizens advisory group created to give the community input on how the funds are used.

“We believe a citizens’ advisory board would be of great benefit to provide the best use and management of the fund,” Koontz said.

The survey

Of seven categories, senior/aging services was most important to the respondents, with 35.48% of respondents having it as their first choice. Mental health services was also popular, with 26.3% of respondents having it as their top choice and 24.81% of respondents ranking it second.

Nearly half (45.16%) of respondents felt that the county’s age 55+ demographic is the most underserved age group, with the 25 and under age group coming in second with 28.54% of respondents picking it as their top choice.

A vast majority of respondents (69.73%) said that mental health services are most needed in the county, while in-home care services (55.09%), transportation and food/nutritional services (both 37.22%) were also popular responses.

There was also an open-ended question on the survey that allowed residents to share any other recommendations they had as to how the funds should be used. The responses varied from as simple as giving police more funding or providing assistance for needy families to as ambitious as buying back Claremont or building an ice-skating rink.

What’s next

Now the committee needs to find a way to translate the results of the survey into a report for the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, which is scheduled to be delivered at its meeting at 9:30 a.m. July 6 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

The Claremont committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 7 at the Department of Public Safety Building.