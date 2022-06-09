Community collaboration on display as United Way preps for Saturday's U-Turn yard sale

The doors leading to seas of second-hand clothing, kitchen appliances and home decor are about to open.

Visitors to the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County’s U-Turn yard sale Saturday can purchase everything from chairs for their kitchen table to shelves for DIY built-ins. If they are as lucky, like one of last year’s shoppers, they might even stumble upon a set of AirPods for $2.

Dickinson alumna Lindsey Williams started United Way’s U-Turn yard sale, helping form a partnership between the college and United Way. Williams saw an opportunity to reduce landfill waste by collecting items that students no longer needed. By reselling the donated items, United Way raises funds for its many programs that support education, health and financial stability for members of the community.

Now in its 17th year, U-Turn continues to support Williams’ goals.

"First and foremost, it’s about community collaborations, working together, supporting each other and reducing waste out of the landfill,” said Lu Flickinger, resource development director at United Way.

Almost 200 volunteers work behind the scenes to make U-Turn happen. Items were gathered at two dozen locations around Dickinson’s campus over 11 collection days. Tractor-trailers then transported donations to the fairgrounds this week, where volunteers spend Wednesday, Thursday and Friday sorting and organizing.

This year, two full-size tractor-trailers’ worth of collected items will be on display.

“Many hands make light work,” Flickinger said during setup work Thursday. "And I could not do it without the support of Dickinson College, the Fairgrounds, Kenworth Trucks, and all of my community volunteers who work very hard.”

Shopping inside Building T during the first hour Saturday requires an early bird pass, which can be purchased for $5 at the door. Flickinger said mini fridges, microwaves, furniture and rugs have been popular during the early bird sale in past years.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the doors will be open to all shoppers at no charge.

United Way will also continue its $5 fill-a-bag sale. Beginning at 11 a.m., shoppers can stuff a 13-gallon bag with as many items left in Building T as they can fit for $5.

Alongside the building full of donations from Dickinson students, staff and faculty, shoppers will see more than 100 vendors from the community selling their own used items. There is no fee to shop among the outdoor vendors.

Vendor spaces are still available to reserve for $25 in advance at uwcarlisle.org/u-turn-community-yard-sale/ or for $30 at the gate on Saturday. Vendors can bring two cars and park directly at their vendor lot.

From throw pillows to toasters, shoes to air purifiers, U-Turn offers items for many types of households, Flickinger said. Students preparing to move to college and families upgrading the decor in their homes can find their own gems in the mix.

“It really has a positive impact on the community, but it also is about the thrill of the treasure hunt,” Flickinger said. “I always joke, ‘Come find your unicorn at U-Turn.’”

