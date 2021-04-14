 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community CARES to open its first permanent shelter in Shippensburg
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured
Cumberland County

Community CARES to open its first permanent shelter in Shippensburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the fourth year in a row, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. increased.A new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that on a given night in 2020, there could be more than 580,000 people without a place to live. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge is looking to restore fair housing provisions cut by Donald Trump."I think that when we talk about housing needs we can't, at this point, come up with enough money to take care of all the homeless people in this country." Fudge said. "We cannot, through this package alone, repair and restore 50-year-old housing authorities across this country."Fudge says she wants to enhance housing assistance included in the coronavirus relief package and make it permanent.Critics say former President Trump's changes to the fair housing act slimmed down protections against discrimination in the sale, rental or financing of homes. 

Community CARES expects to open its first permanent shelter in Shippensburg in May.

The former Episcopal Home on Burd Street in Shippensburg will become a temporary home for up to six families who will be given two rooms in which to live while they work on securing permanent housing.

The Episcopal Home closed in September 2020 after serving the community for 93 years.

”Even prior to COVID, we always wanted to come up with an alternative for family sheltering especially because having children in that is so much more traumatizing than it ought to be,” said Beth Kempf, executive director of Community CARES.

When the pandemic hit, CARES experienced quite a bit of uncertainty regarding its congregational shelter, which had been housed in area churches. Kempf said they scrambled to house everyone, eventually putting families in hotels and moving individuals into the Stuart Community Center on Franklin Street.

While dealing with the pandemic, Kempf said they started looking for an alternative site, connecting with the Episcopal Church in Pennsylvania, which was looking for a use for the former personal care home.

Kempf said Community CARES is talking a “step of faith” as it partners with the church to house families. Because the home is connected to St. Andrew’s Church, that congregation had to approve the use of the building as a shelter.

The shelter is not intended to be a long-term solution to homelessness, Kempf said. Families will still work on a housing solution with Community CARES advocating for them in an effort to keep homelessness as brief as possible. The difference, Kempf said, is that they will be able to do that from a position of a little more rest and a little more personal space than they ever had in the previous emergency shelter set-up.

Children in these families will not have to transfer out of their current school districts due to the federal McKinney-Vento Act that ensures students have transportation to and from their original school district.

Kempf expects to pick up the occupancy permit for the new shelter soon. Community CARES is also hiring additional staff and furnishing the rooms before it can open.

“We’re very optimistic that we’ll be able to open at some point in May,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As the family shelter prepares to open, Kempf said the organization is “actively pursuing” a shelter for individuals that would be located in Carlisle to keep it close to services and work.

Kempf said individuals using the shelter were put in hotels for a time during the fall surge in November after Community CARES saw their first cases in the shelter. The hotel was located just out of town, but it became taxing on the clients, many of whom don’t drive. As a result, they became more dependent on CARES for meeting needs, especially as it involved transportation.

“We definitely want to continue to foster an independent shelter life where you can use this place to sleep, but during the day you’re doing normal life, you’re taking care of you and we’re not assuming the role of doing all care for people,” Kempf said.

The shift in Community CARES is driven in part by COVID, which presented the shelter with an unimaginable scenario.

“You don’t think of a scenario when you have to have six feet between you and everyone around you,” Kempf said.

The theory of sheltering has always been to fit as many clients as you can, to be able to help as many people as you can, Kempf said. While they would like to think that a temporary model is all they need, Community CARES staff know that their services are as needed today as they were when they first opened their doors 16 years ago.

Shifting to a more permanent shelter model gives clients a more stable environment so they can start moving forward and prepares Community CARES for potential future pandemics or emergencies.

“To assume that we will never have an experience like this again is faulty thinking on our part. We have to think, ‘What can we do to provide an extra layer of safety for our people?’” Kempf said.

The day center at 50 West Penn St., in Carlisle, will continue to be home to administrative offices and the intake/coordinated entry site. It will be a place for the Street Outreach clients to do laundry and take showers as that program continues to see growth.

Launched in 2019, the Community CARES Street Outreach program is now serving 200 individuals who are unsheltered, on the verge of losing their housing or living in vehicles, Kempf said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting changes at Community CARES have been expensive. Kempf said they are building partnerships and increasing fundraising activities to meet the need. They’ve also applied for grants, including grants that can be used to help prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

Kempf said volunteers and donations are welcome. More information can be found at their website, morethanshelter.org.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

“We definitely want to continue to foster an independent shelter life where you can use this place to sleep, but during the day you’re doing normal life, you’re taking care of you and we’re not assuming the role of doing all care for people."

— Beth Kempf

executive director of Community CARES

Quote
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News