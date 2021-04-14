Community CARES to open its first permanent shelter in Shippensburg

“We definitely want to continue to foster an independent shelter life where you can use this place to sleep, but during the day you’re doing normal life, you’re taking care of you and we’re not assuming the role of doing all care for people,” Kempf said.

The shift in Community CARES is driven in part by COVID, which presented the shelter with an unimaginable scenario.

“You don’t think of a scenario when you have to have six feet between you and everyone around you,” Kempf said.

The theory of sheltering has always been to fit as many clients as you can, to be able to help as many people as you can, Kempf said. While they would like to think that a temporary model is all they need, Community CARES staff know that their services are as needed today as they were when they first opened their doors 16 years ago.

Shifting to a more permanent shelter model gives clients a more stable environment so they can start moving forward and prepares Community CARES for potential future pandemics or emergencies.

“To assume that we will never have an experience like this again is faulty thinking on our part. We have to think, ‘What can we do to provide an extra layer of safety for our people?’” Kempf said.