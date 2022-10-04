York man charged with murder in 2020 death of Tinder date

A Franklin Township man faces murder charges in the 2020 death of a Harrisburg woman, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said Tuesday.

Cody Allan Gerber, 31, has been charged with felony murder of the third degree, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor abuse of corpse and misdemeanor tampering with or fabricating evidence in the death of 24-year-old Emily Pritsch.

Police discovered Pritsch's body in a vehicle in Harrisburg on Oct. 4, 2020.

They said Gerber called 911 around 7 a.m. that morning to report the woman's death, saying they'd been together since the evening of Oct. 3. During an interview, Gerber told police that the two had met on Tinder, an online dating app.

An investigation revealed that Pritsch died at Gerber's home on the 800 block of Baltimore Road in Franklin Township, police said.

Police said Pritsch had contusions to her head, neck, chest, abdomen and back as well as abrasions on her back and lower extremities. The death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple traumatic injuries and fetanyl toxicity, police said.

A review of Gerber's forensic cellphone analysis produced several videos from the early morning of Oct. 4, 2020, of a female laying naked and unconscious on a love seat. A video taken around 4:39 a.m. shows the female who is presumably deceased, with a caption stating that "God had taken an angel," police said.

The case remained under forensic pathologist review and police investigation for the past two years and the forensic pathologist released final opinions on the injuries Sept. 28, police said.

Gerber was transported to York County Booking Center for arraignment and his bail was denied.