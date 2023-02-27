Ever Grain's Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints debuted in downtown New Cumberland last week.

The 131-seat restaurant and bar is the third Cumberland County dining establishment owned and operated by Larry Dolan and Norm Fromm, including the Brewhouse Grille & 2050 State Brewing Co. in Lower Allen Township, and Ever Grain Brewing in Hampden Township.

Wild Rabbit is located at 316 Bridge St., opposite the West Shore Theatre and next door to the U.S. Post Office. A colorful Wild Rabbit logo, affixed to the building above the sidewalk, marks the location. The building was once characterized as the “town’s largest merchandising center in men’s, women’s and children’s furnishings” in the early 1930s. In its recent past, the building housed the Dingeldein Bakery and two other restaurants.

“I’m excited about finally opening the doors,” Nolan said. “It’s been quite a project. We put a lot of effort rehabbing the former restaurant and expanding the dining and bar space intro that you see today.”

The Wild Rabbit interior is welcoming from its vestibule though the dining and bar areas to the rear game room. A collection of darts, Skee-Ball, pinball, golfing and shooting games provide an additional element of fun to the Wild Rabbit. There’s a claw machine challenging patrons to extract colorful rubber duckies as prizes, and there’s plenty of space available to add more attractions.

Wild Rabbit’s main draws are the menus.

“When in New Cumberland, definitely check this place out," said Troy Peechatka of Lower Allen Township. "The Ever Grain drafts are very reasonably priced and the brick oven pizza is [darn]-near perfect. I’m located less than two miles away and will definitely be returning.”

Although the wood-fired pizzas are its mainstay feature, and are available for take-out, the Wild Rabbit food menu also includes appetizers, sandwiches, salads and other entrees, as well as a children's menu.

“We’ve recruited an experienced staff from the Harrisburg area to manage the kitchen, restaurant and bar at a time when restaurant staffing has been challenging," Fromm said.

A 35-foot bar offers Pennsylvania liquors and 12 taps of draft beer. Ever Grain brews dominate the draft system that also includes three “guest beers” and an Adams County cider. The namesake Wild Rabbit hazy IPA pour is served in a pint glass etched with the Wild Rabbit and Ever Grain logos.

"There’s a whole lot a shaking going on,” quipped Laszlo Hegedus of Newberry Township regarding the mixing of Wild Rabbit’s signature cocktails during his visit. The drinks are described by Dolan as “amazing handcrafted cocktails.”

The multi-colored hues of lighted spirits bottles line the back bar. They offer a visual enhancement contrasting vintage bricks, exposed beneath drywall, during the renovation. Graphics and murals round out the décor of the bar and dining areas.

The Wild Rabbit opens at noon daily except for Tuesdays. On Sundays and Mondays, the closing time is 9 p.m. Hours extend to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.