Sheepford Road Bridge to close for inspection Wednesday

The Sheepford Road Bridge will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 for a scheduled safety inspection in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards program, Cumberland and York county officials said.

The inspection is expected to last for several hours.

The bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County, and Fairview Township in York County, is jointly owned by York and Cumberland counties.

