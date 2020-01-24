Sheepford Road Bridge to close for inspection Wednesday

The Sheepford Road Bridge will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 for a scheduled safety inspection in accordance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards program, Cumberland and York county officials said.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The inspection is expected to last for several hours.
The bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County, and Fairview Township in York County, is jointly owned by York and Cumberland counties.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.