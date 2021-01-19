New Hope Ministries opens new center in Enola

New Hope Ministries dedicated its eighth center in the Midstate Tuesday at the site of the former Children’s Center at 110 Altoona Ave. in Enola.

“It’s been quite a journey over the last year. We’ve gone through the coronavirus pandemic and also been planning to open a new office here in the Enola community,” said New Hope Ministries Executive Director Eric Saunders.

Saunders said the agency has a few tasks to complete before opening its doors to the Enola, East Pennsboro Township and Summerdale community next week. The ministry assists people with food and basic needs and offers workforce and youth programs.

The project was endorsed by supporting churches and the Upper West Shore Ministerium, according to the New Hope website. Funding from Cumberland County and the Community Development Block Grant program helped launch the project.

The new center expands on New Hope Ministries’ presence in the community. Program Director Sue Fornicola said New Hope Ministries brought its monthly mobile pantry to the River of God Church for about 10 years prior to the agency acquiring the new site.

“We had faithful volunteers every single month that were there serving others,” she said.