New Cumberland Army Depot employee dies of coronavirus

NEW CUMBERLAND — New Cumberland Army Depot says a civilian employee who tested positive for COVID-19 died Saturday, April 4.

The employee was receiving treatment at a local hospital. Prior to testing positive, the worker was isolated from other workers for more than nine days.

The depot says it will not release the name of that person, but is working with the employee’s family and immediate coworkers to provide them support.

The spaces on the installation where the employee worked have been cleaned with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the depot says.

Depot employees have expressed fear in how the coronavirus is being handled after several positive cases were reported.