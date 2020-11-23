5 Questions: Enola baker competes in 'Holiday Wars' on the Food Network

When the finale of "Holiday Wars" airs on Food Network Sunday, Corinda Baum of Enola will be there as part of the Mistle Toasters team.
Baum, owner of Corinda's Cakery, has been among the bakers and artists creating displays the show's publicity declares are "as festive as they are delicious."
The show is hosted by Raven-Symoné, and award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li and cake artist Erin McGinn judge as the teams compete for a $25,000 prize.
Q. Tell us a little about your experience in baking and making edible displays.
A. My experience in baking is all self taught. I've been baking since I was little and have done it professionally for about eight years now. I create edible displays, cake or cookie creations for friends, family, customers and now as a teammate on Holiday Wars.
Q. How did you land a spot on a team for Holiday Wars?
A. I was fortunate enough to compete with "Holiday Wars" via interview and submission of my work (casting call).
Q. What has been the biggest challenge during the show?
A. The biggest challenge during the show was definitely time. I'm such a perfectionist by heart and can see every "flaw" in my work, and it drove me nuts sometimes seeing things I could have perfected if time allowed. Also, structure was definitely a challenge to master under such circumstances.
Q. Would you do something like this again?
A. I would compete again in a heartbeat and will continue to try out and audition, as well as take more opportunities I'm handed. My goal is to create a name for myself in the cake artists world.
Q. What’s the best holiday dessert tip you could offer readers?
A. My best holiday baking tip to offer would definitely be to stay simple. We all enjoy the fancier and more intricate things, but let's all be honest, we love a classic apple pie just as much. Keep it simple and enjoy the day as well as the company of your loved ones.
