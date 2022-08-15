Spotted lanternfly population continues to spread, bug Cumberland County

Most people these days wouldn't pick up a hitchhiker on the side of the road, although many Cumberland County residents could be carrying tiny ones anywhere they drive without even knowing it.

The culprit: spotted lanternflies.

"Spotted lanternflies are indiscriminate on what they hitchhike on, they don’t care what it is, they’re just going to hop on it and hitch a ride to a new area," said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

It's how they arrived in Cumberland County in 2019 following their 2014 discovery in Berks County. The invasive insects native to Asia feed on sap from more than 70 plants, including grapevines, maple trees and black walnut trees, Penn State Extension's website said.

The sap-suckers have been known to damage plants and excrete honeydew, a sugary substance that can build up and promote sooty mold and fungi growth, the state Department of Agriculture said.

Powers said that from May, when spotted lanternflies begin to hatch, to July 11, there were 1,267 reports in Cumberland County, compared to 284 at the same time last year.

"This is not necessarily a measure of an increased population, as those in previously infested areas may no longer be reporting, and the hatch in many areas was about two weeks earlier this year," Powers said.

Quarantine and spread

There has been an increase in the number of counties within the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone from 2020 to 2022. The quarantine requires anyone traveling in and out of affected counties for business to have a permit.

In 2020, Cumberland County joined a list of 26 counties in the spotted lanternfly's quarantine zone. Powers said the 2020 quarantine was based on known established populations in the county rather than how widespread the insect was.

At that time, East Pennsboro Township, Lemoyne, Lower and Upper Allen townships, Hampden Township, Middlesex Township, Mount Holly Springs, South Newton Township and Southampton Township were deemed to be infested. She said areas that were infested in 2020 may not still be infested today.

A 2022 map on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's website shows 45 counties in the quarantine zone, though it didn't indicate where in Cumberland County the insects are the most prevalent. Powers said it's difficult to specify locations because the insect remains on the move.

Upwards of 29,000 companies have permits covering about 1.3 million employees from the United States to Canada, Powers said. Permits are obtained through an online sort of quiz that teaches employees to recognize the insect and how to inspect their vehicles to avoid transporting it with them, she said.

It's difficult to know how effective the quarantine zone is, she said. "We have definitely slowed the spread of spotted lanternflies, but it does continue to spread."

"We can’t predict how long it might take for lanternflies to be widespread in any given area," Powers said. "To some extent, it depends on how vigilant people are in eliminating them and not taking them to new areas when they travel."

Early in the insect's presence in Pennsylvania, Powers said experts compared it to South Korea, which is about the same size.

"It spread through South Korea within two seasons," she said. "It appeared one season, the next season it was spread throughout."

Impact

The magnitude of this problem depends on each person's situation, Powers said.

"If you are someone who grows grapes, for example, it is a big problem because it threatens your livelihood," she said. "If you rely on outdoor service for your business, say you’re a restaurant, for example, or some kind of outdoor entertainment, a place like a stadium, it also threatens your livelihood because it threatens how much your customers enjoy themselves."

Tina Weyant, who owns the Winery at the Long Shot Farm on McClures Gap Road in Carlisle alongside her husband and children, said the insects haven't been an issue in their vineyards yet.

"At this point, we’ve seen a few, they were more like passengers on the car," she said, a demonstration of the lanternfly's hitchhiking tendencies.

In the meantime, Weyant said she and her family have been staying informed via Penn State Extension to prepare for the insect's arrival, something she believes is drawing nearer.

"At this point just hoping we make it through this year to harvest without them showing up, but they are getting close to us, I know they are," Weyant said.

Powers said that "transportation hubs," or areas that draw a lot of traffic in and out, such as stadiums, amusement parks or tourist attractions, are a big risk in spreading the flies, so the state has focused public funding on treating those areas. Penn State Extension has received funding to be the "boots on the ground," getting rid of the insects and teaching farmers, gardeners and others how to protect their crops.

What to do

In addition to government resources, anyone can join the fight again the invasive species' spread by squashing any lanternflies they see, inspecting vehicles and outdoor equipment before movement and reporting sightings via Penn State Extension's online reporting tool or by calling 1-888-422-3359.

Measuring about an inch long, spotted lanternflies are identifiable in their adult stage, which typically lasts from July to September, by their speckled grayish brown wings with bright red hind underwings. Residents can also look for egg masses from September to May to destroy, or kill the fly during its nymph stages from April to October.

Early lanternfly nymphs are black with white spots while later nymphs develop red patches as they mature, Penn State Extension said.

"They’re not a native species, they’re an invasive species and [experts] use those reporting numbers to predict their spread and to look at their behavior and to know new areas where they’re popping up, so that reporting tool that is on their website is very important to us," Powers said.

Reporting sightings can also help field staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension to survey the surrounding areas and treat when funding allows for it, she said.

"We are not necessarily able to visit everyone’s property and certainly we don’t have the public funding to treat every single property in Pennsylvania, but the reporting helps us know extent of spread in any given area and helps us follow up especially in new areas where it has not been before and try and keep it from establishing," Powers said.