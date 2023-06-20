It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Jason Smith

Agency: Silver Spring Community Fire Company

Title: Lieutenant

Time with company: 6 years, 32 years in the emergency services

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I think it was, after I got out of the military, it was kind of the teamwork mentality, [and] the camaraderie of being a part of something in a group of dedicated people that have a job to do. I think that was initially what attracted me to it. I’ve always wanted to be involved in something where I could make a difference and try to help out, that’s kind of everything I’ve been doing since I got out of high school a long time ago. So I think it’s just really the ability to try to help people and being able, when they have problems or issues, just to be there in a time of need and try to do anything you can do try to make their worst day a little bit better.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I think it was probably not a call that I was on, but a call that I was listening to. I had taken a break from emergency responding for a little while and was doing some foster care stuff, but my workplace was actually listening to a scanner for some work things and I was listening to the scanner the morning of the Mount Holly Springs fire where firefighter [Jerome] Guise was killed.

I have friends of mine that run as members there in Mount Holly Springs, and I just think that whole experience was surreal, waiting for information, waiting to know what happened, who it was, what went on, that’s really what drove me to come back into the fire service after taking a break, recognizing that that service was there.

The sacrifice is something that we don’t want to make, but we know that we can if we’re trying to make the difference of rescuing people; we’re trying to get into a really bad situation. So I think spending that day listing to information on the radio, listening to stuff that came out on the news and wondering if it was somebody that I knew and hoping that I didn’t have to attend another line-of-duty death funeral weighed really heavily.

I thought about it and I thought now that I was older, I had more time, it was a good time to transition out of foster care and get back into the fire service, again just to make a difference. I’ve been fortunate to get back into it here at Silver Spring, but I think that call, even though I wasn’t a part of it, just the fact that it was here, it was something happened locally, just really was impactful, and it’s really driven me to the point where I’m at now. I think that was really in recent times really the one that was probably the most memorable.

