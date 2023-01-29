Sirens for Service: Family ties, 9/11 drew Penn Township firefighter, EMT to first responding

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Wes Gingrich

Agency: Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company

Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Title: Firefighter, EMT

Firefighter, EMT Years with Company: 8

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I became a first responder because it runs in my family. My grandfather did it, my dad did it, he ran an ambulance, the medical field runs in my family so I just figured keep it going. I know some people don't get the opportunity to do something like this. It's a good feeling to do what we're doing, you get satisfaction just saving people and doing the best you can, following the footsteps of grandparents and other family members.

Definitely after 9/11, after seeing all that in school I [was] like "You know what, I want to do that." As a little kid, I always wanted to be a cop, but this is more fun. Just seeing all the first responders coming together and searching for people, helping people off the streets and as the towers came down you have all that debris and stuff and they're pushing people out of the way of debris, keeping them safe and you know just that hand-in-hand brotherhood kind of thing. When I was a little kid, I always wanted to be a cop, but this is more fun.

Q: What call keeps you doing what you do?

A: One call I think would be a crash that we responded to out on Walnut Bottom Road down here in Penn Township by the station. I know I was one of the first ones to the scene and got to assess the patient and talk to them and get them and tell them "Hey this is what we're going to do, this is how we're going to do it, remain calm" until we get everything else situated and got the patient out.

I can work under pressure, no matter what is going on around me, I can focus on patient care, talking to the patient, keeping them calm with whatever else going on outside, you've just got to maintain that focus, keep them calm, keep yourself calm and let it go from there.

