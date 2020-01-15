The Shippensburg Police Department is warning residents and commuters that continuing water line work on King Street will shift to a new traffic pattern on Monday, Jan. 20.
Police said on Facebook that a contractor had been working on the north side of King Street installing the main water line and lateral reconnections, but on Monday, they will start to reconnect laterals on the south side of King Street, beginning at 400 E. King St., and proceeding toward Walnut Bottom Road.
In order for the contractor to do this, they will need to excavate both sides of the road and make room for equipment and workers, according to police. Because of this, King Street will be taken down to one lane with alternating traffic and parking lanes on both sides of the street will be excavated.
Police said that with finishing two to three connections a day at most, this traffic pattern could be in place for the next four to five weeks. The contractor will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursdays, and the affected area will shift as progress is made.