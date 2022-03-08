Walmart selects Shippensburg for new fulfillment center

Walmart on Tuesday announced that Shippensburg will be the home of a new 1.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center, which is scheduled to open in the spring.

Walmart said the center supports the retailer's "rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce abilities." The facility will be located at 2281 United Drive, which is located off the Fayette Street/Route 696 exit of Interstate 81.

The facility is expected to create up to 600 permanent full-time jobs.

“We are proud to open a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Shippensburg, which will be instrumental in providing our customers with increased access and faster shipping on millions of every-day low priced items,” said Steve Miller, SVP Supply Chain Operations at Walmart. “In addition to faster shipping, our investment in Shippensburg will bring a positive impact to the community by bringing even more employment opportunities to a growing local economy.”

The Shippensburg fulfillment center is hiring a variety of positions already, including leadership positions for assistant general manager, human resources manager and operations manager. Candidates can complete applications at careers.walmart.com.

