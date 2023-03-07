Pennsylvania State Police reported at 9:34 a.m. that Interstate 81 north was reopened after a crash in the Shippensburg area earlier Tuesday morning.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

A portion of Interstate 81 north near Shippensburg closed Tuesday morning after single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around mile marker 27, Shippensburg Fire Department said in a tweet around 8 a.m.

All lanes of Interstate 81 north between Exit 24 at Fayette Street and Exit 29 at King Street remained closed as of around 9:10 a.m., according to 511PA.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.