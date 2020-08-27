Shippensburg University students warned of sanctions for not following COVID-19 guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg University is monitoring off-campus gatherings and will sanction students who do not follow guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus, students were informed by letter on Thursday.

In an "urgent message" sent to students, Peter Gitau, vice president for enrollment management, student affairs and student success, wrote, "In the last two weeks, we have received reports of students participating in or hosting large gatherings in off campus locations. Pictures and videos circulating online show participants in the gatherings not wearing masks, not social distancing and in numbers that exceed regulations. We have also received documented reports of students refusing to follow directives from university officials in university housing, dining and other campus locations. This is the kind of behavior that puts all of us at risk."

Gitau said some colleges and universities have closed campuses and switched to remote learning because of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to large student gatherings, but Shippensburg is trying to avoid that.

"I want to thank many of you for your diligence in following government and university guidelines for public health and wellbeing. Your efforts at wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are paying off," he wrote.