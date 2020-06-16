Shippensburg University students, faculty excited to return to campus, though concerns linger

“In March, we had a very sudden shift most people weren’t prepared for. The idea is to be prepared for very sudden changes and we need to think through what that looks like,” he said. “I think the university has planned a lot of things carefully, but you can’t have everything planned by this point, and so there are still a few things in-process.”

Ulrich said he thinks it is important to focus on how students learn, but also on how they stay safe.

“My biggest anxiety would be what happens off-campus. In terms of any events involving students or not that might become super-spreader events,” Ulrich said.

Washington said members of the university community are concerned about summer party, a weekend-long event that draws hundreds of students back to Shippensburg to socialize and party during the summer. Washington said they are worried because students will come together and transmit the coronavirus among themselves. If that happens, Washington said, it could build an argument against the return to campus.

“There’s concern about what kind of compliance we would have with social distancing and squaring on campus,” Laskowksi said.