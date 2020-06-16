Shippensburg University students, faculty excited to return to campus, though concerns linger

On Monday, Shippensburg University announced it would welcome students back to campus this fall while implementing advanced social-distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, a very fluid pandemic situation and a complex higher education landscape leave a lot of questions unanswered.
From the moment the spring semester concluded, Shippensburg University knew it would make a relentless push to see students return to campus in the fall.
“We knew that a return to campus was the desired path forward. We just did not know exactly how that would look like,” said Kara Laskowski, human communication studies professor and SU’s APSCUF chapter president.
“It was always a matter of when and how,” said Kim Garris, SU’s vice president of external relations and communications. “I’m relieved we are paving the way to get back to campus, even if it will be different.”
The announcement excited students and faculty alike, who have been away from in-person instruction since March. Although students are enthusiastic to return, there is uncertainty about the health implications.
“I was excited, but with the excitement there was also the question of what that’s going to look like,” said SU Student Government Association President Stephen Washington. “I don’t know what I would do if I had to stay in my hometown for another semester.”
Washington hopes the transition back to campus can be smooth, but understands it can only happen if the entire student body is on the same page.
“There are talks amongst individuals that students can’t be held accountable and responsible for other people’s well-being,” Washington said.
Washington said that although around 6,000 people will return to campus, there may be one or two students who do not take seriously the health and safety guidelines that will be implemented by the university.
“The actions of a few will determine the fate of many,” Washington said. “We need people to hold each other accountable.”
“I’m happy we can go back, I miss it,” said SU sophomore and Carlisle High School graduate Aidan Piper. “There’s a lot of negativity toward social distancing and wearing masks, and I think there’s a lot of misinformation spread. I don’t think all the students will be welcoming to that.”
Jordan Newsome-Little, a resident assistant and Student Government member, expressed excitement. However, as she started to think more about going back, she began to recognize the precautions she would have to take to avoid exposing her family.
“I miss school, I miss being on campus and I miss the general college life. I’m excited to go back,” she said. “I’m hoping everyone is respectful of social distancing and respectful that we are in a pandemic.”
According to the university, students will return to campus Aug. 17 and will end the semester Nov. 20, right before what normally would have been Thanksgiving break.
“Thanksgiving is a family time. Celebrating will be a little different. That’s a little worrisome,” Newsome-Little said.
Underlying SU’s return to campus in the fall is the uncertainty of how current plans will play out.
“Even when we have something set, there’s going to be constant changes,” Garris said. “If we’ve learned anything in the last four months, it’s that it’s going to continue to change. We have a framework, but things will change depending on the situation.”
“The planning process involved different ways to configure the semester, and trying to think through different scenarios to achieve the goal to come back as safely as possible,” Laskowski said.
Laskowski and Garris both expressed hopes for a vaccine and that the coronavirus subsides globally. However, professors are left with questions on how to teach classes during an uncertain time, especially with the potential of a second wave of the coronavirus.
“I am wondering what our pedagogy is going to look like when we’re teaching in-person classes that we know might also have to suddenly go online,” history professor Brian Ulrich said.
“In March, we had a very sudden shift most people weren’t prepared for. The idea is to be prepared for very sudden changes and we need to think through what that looks like,” he said. “I think the university has planned a lot of things carefully, but you can’t have everything planned by this point, and so there are still a few things in-process.”
Ulrich said he thinks it is important to focus on how students learn, but also on how they stay safe.
“My biggest anxiety would be what happens off-campus. In terms of any events involving students or not that might become super-spreader events,” Ulrich said.
Washington said members of the university community are concerned about summer party, a weekend-long event that draws hundreds of students back to Shippensburg to socialize and party during the summer. Washington said they are worried because students will come together and transmit the coronavirus among themselves. If that happens, Washington said, it could build an argument against the return to campus.
“There’s concern about what kind of compliance we would have with social distancing and squaring on campus,” Laskowksi said.
According to the university’s “Navigating to Fall 2020” webpage, the university will “implement physical (social) distancing protocols to limit population density on campus and in classrooms,” and “raise and maintain awareness of the public health risks of COVID-19, and inform each community member of best practices to follow public health and safety guidelines.”
Other precautions include daily self-checks, the mandatory use of face masks and other personal protective equipment, staggered scheduling and contact-tracing, according to the website. There will also be greater signage and floor decals to make information and messaging pervasive across campus, Garris said.
Laskowski also expressed concerns about the availability of accommodations to students and faculty.
“We need to know from the state system (Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education) what will qualify as a concern that will allow for qualifications,” Laskowski said. “We can’t ask students who have underlying health issues to come back to a college campus.”
Laskowski also said some plans were up in the air, such as changes in scheduling or enhanced cleaning of classrooms.
“We don’t know what that would look like or how that could result in changes physically,” Laskowski said.
Despite the concerns for health and safety, Washington remains optimistic for the return to campus.
“I’m extremely excited. I can’t wait to see the smiling faces of Ms. Sherry at the register in the [Reisner] dining hall, Ms. Tammy in the CUB [Ceddia Union Building], Ms. Loughlin at the SGA office,” Washington said. “I can’t wait to see the heart and soul of the community at Shippensburg University. I miss it, I want it back, and I’ll do what it takes to have it back.”
