You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shippensburg University student dies off campus, according to school
alert top story

Shippensburg University student dies off campus, according to school

{{featured_button_text}}
Shippensburg University logo

A Shippensburg University student died in off-campus housing sometime over the weekend, the university said in an email to the campus community.

Peter Gitau, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at the university, said in an email that the university is working with local and state agencies as they contact next of kin for the student.

Though the email to the campus community confirmed the death, the university did not provide any further details about what may have caused the death.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News