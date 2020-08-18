Shippensburg University student dies off campus, according to school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Shippensburg University student died in off-campus housing sometime over the weekend, the university said in an email to the campus community.

Peter Gitau, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at the university, said in an email that the university is working with local and state agencies as they contact next of kin for the student.

Though the email to the campus community confirmed the death, the university did not provide any further details about what may have caused the death.

