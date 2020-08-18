Shippensburg University student dies off campus, according to school

A Shippensburg University student died in off-campus housing sometime over the weekend, the university said in an email to the campus community.
Peter Gitau, vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at the university, said in an email that the university is working with local and state agencies as they contact next of kin for the student.
Though the email to the campus community confirmed the death, the university did not provide any further details about what may have caused the death.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!