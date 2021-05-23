Shippensburg residents debate risks of casino against financial windfall at Parx hearing

Thursday’s public hearing on a potential satellite casino in Shippensburg Township was as much about the township’s past and future economic trajectory as it was about the casino itself.

The hearing by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board regarding Parx Casino’s application to site a branch facility in the township brought out dozens of residents who were concerned that the project would lead to higher crime, addiction and other societal ills that the area was unequipped to handle.

“Why would you want poor people hurting themselves and their families by spending,” posed Bruce Levy, a pastor and former Shippensburg Area Senior High School principal. “Why come to a poor town and take advantage of its people?”

But local government agencies saw the opposite – the chance for an economically distressed area to use casino income to plug the holes in public services that have been pummeled by years of austerity.

In short, “I think this is a gamble the Shippensburg community should take,” said Linda Asper, one of the Shippensburg Township supervisors.