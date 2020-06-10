Shippensburg protesters advocate for Black Lives Matter movement Tuesday

Jefferson said current events felt like a rehash of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Jefferson quoted a Navajo proverb that said it is hard enough to wake up people who are asleep and who do not want to wake up. But, she also said it was almost impossible to wake up people who are pretending to be asleep.

“Sometimes I think it’s easier to pretend, and ignore and act like its not happening,” Jefferson said. “Then, we don’t have to face the person in the mirror.”

Jefferson praised the non-black protesters who said, “I’m going to stand. I’m going to stand for what is right. I’m gonna stand against ignorance. I’m gonna be part of that group of people who dared to say, and aren’t afraid to say ‘black lives matter.’”

Jefferson ended the event by leading the crowd in singing “Ella’s Song: We who believe in freedom cannot rest,” a song written to honor human rights activist Ella Baker. After many protesters left, those who remained began dancing to music in a gridlike square in the park.

“They came to the police department because they wanted to be able to do it peacefully and safely. I commended them on that and I wanted to be able to make sure they could do what they wanted to do,” Dominick said.