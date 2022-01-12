Shippensburg high school moves to virtual learning until Jan. 18

Shippensburg Area School District reported online that its high school on Wednesday pivoted to virtual learning because it exceeded 5% of its students/staff testing positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day window.

Shippensburg Area Senior High School students will stick with virtual learning until Tuesday, Jan. 18, and during this time, there will be no after-school activities. Two of the days - Friday and Monday - were already days off for students due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

In-person learning for the high school students is expected to resume Jan. 19. Students attending the Franklin County Career and Technical Center will be provided their regular transportation to and from the high school during the virtual learning week.

"It is our hope that with this brief pause of in-person learning, we can ensure the safety of our students, staff and community and limit the spread of COVID-19," Superintendent Chris Suppo said in a notice to parents.

On its online COVID-19 dashboard, updated Tuesday, the district reported that there were 55 confirmed cases of the disease in the last 14 days at the high school. The high school has had 152 confirmed cases since the start of the school year in August.

Overall, the district has 128 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, the second highest in Cumberland County, with West Shore School District having 136 COVID-19 cases. West Shore School District, however, is a bigger school district with two high schools.

Shippensburg Area School District's school board this past Monday just voted to make masking optional for students and staff starting Thursday. The school district is one of the few in the area to offer a free rapid antigen testing program for the school community on campus.

