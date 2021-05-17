Shippensburg Corn Festival moves to Shippensburg Fairgrounds due to pandemic

The annual Shippensburg Corn Festival in August will temporarily move from the downtown to the Shippensburg Fairgrounds this year due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Organizers announced the change late last week. The festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28.
"The committee recognizes that this festival is a downtown event, and we have all intentions of returning to our downtown," organizers said in an announcement. "For this year, though, after conferring with local and state officials, we just felt that our best chance of having the Shippensburg Corn Festival this year was to move to the Shippensburg Fairgrounds."
Organizers are still working on the details of the event, which will be posted at www.shippensburgcornfestival.net throughout the summer leading up to the festival.