Shippensburg Corn Festival canceled due to coronavirus

The Shippensburg Corn Festival Committee announced Friday that it has made the "painful decision" to cancel the 2020 Shippensburg Corn Festival

The event will return on Aug. 28, 2021, for its 40th year.

According to a news release announcing the cancellation, the committee has been trying to find ways to modify the festival to comply with guidelines from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including moving the event away from downtown Shippensburg, reducing the number of vendors or limiting the number of visitors allowed into the festival area.

"Every possibility would have changed the event so much that it wouldn’t be the Corn Festival that people love, with its bustling, shoulder-to-shoulder crowd packed into five downtown blocks," the release said.

Corn Festival Committee President Debbie Weaver said the well-being of the community comes first.

“There’s just no way we can bring 30,000 or more visitors and almost 300 vendors to downtown Shippensburg and ensure that everyone stays safe,” Weaver said.