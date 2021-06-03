 Skip to main content
Shippensburg Bloom Festival to return June 19
Bloom Festival 2015

Sue Kiley from Mowersville looks at a verbena flower at the first Bloom Festival in Shippensburg in 2015.

 Sentinel file

The Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will bring back the annual Bloom Festival, though they have changed locations.

The festival will be housed in the parking lot of the Shippensburg Firefighters Activities Center at 33 W. Orange St., rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

The family-friendly event will feature vendors, crafts, plants and flowers, activities, inflatable play areas and food. Some of this year's vendors will include the Wheelhouse Cafe, Middle Spring Soap Co., Castlerigg Wine Shop, Picture This Sew That, Family Care Services, A Calming Touch LLC, Elaine's Treasures and local authors Sherri Maret and Sherry Knowlton.

