Shippensburg Area EMS seeks donations to help with Advanced Life Support services

In order to continue running its Advanced Life Support service, Shippensburg Area EMS is asking the community to help raise funds for a new paramedic interceptor vehicle and necessary equipment.
The capital campaign sets a goal of $60,000 to replace its paramedic chase unit that helps bring emergency care to patients before arriving at a hospital, according to the news release from the EMS.
The chase units are an essential part of the Advanced Life Support service, of which Shippensburg Area EMS is the regional provider to 31 municipalities. This service is made possible by the paramedic interceptor program where Shippensburg Area EMS works together alongside other mutual aid services, including Friendship Hose Company (Newville), Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Fannett-Metal Fire and EMS.
The joint venture takes place when somebody needs care outside of Shippensburg Area EMS’ first due service area, and the Shippensburg EMS unit will rush out to meet with another service. Shippensburg EMS provides the Advanced Life Support medic and equipment that ride on the other service’s ambulance, explained Shippensburg EMS Captain Heather Franzoni.
Because insurance companies reimburse the transport vehicle but not the paramedic interceptors, the paramedic intercept vehicles necessary to get to the ambulance and accompanying equipment are more difficult to fund, she said.
The paramedic interceptor vehicle to be replaced has over 300,000 miles on it, according to the EMS. The units are always operational and therefore rack up a lot of miles, and vehicle replacements are based on the mileage and are done regularly, Franzoni said.
The units supply the paramedic with crucial equipment and supplies. This includes a critical care ventilator costing $10,000, an automatic CPR device $15,000, and life saving medications.
“The cardiac monitor is $40,000, but we need that because if your grandma is having a heart attack in the house, we're able to hook that up in the house, see it, know that she's having some sort of heart or cardiac issue, alert the hospital, and do all the proper medication, IV and stuff in the hospital,” said Franzoni, adding that this knowledge shaves off preparation time and allows the hospital to be better prepared for the patient.
With the capital campaigns, the department usually tries to raise money for things that go right back into the community, Franzoni said. In the past, money has been raised for a rescue task force for active shooters.
Chief Shawn Hartsock and operations officers within the department are working with Franzoni on the capital campaign.
Although the fundraising effort was not prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, notifying the community of the campaign was delayed because of financial hardships within the community brought by the virus, said Franzoni.
Shippensburg Area EMS also noted that there was a recent consolidation of services caused by COVID-19. The lack of call volume and the need to keep staff under one roof to easier comply with health screenings led to the halt of operations at the substation at West End Fire Department on Lurgan Avenue, Franzoni explained.
The consolidation allowed the department to have more control over employees’ health screenings and decontamination practices and reduced operational costs, according to the department. The reduction in operational costs allowed no increases in membership prices or billing fees and allowed the department to extend being able to not pursue collections.
Anyone unable to pay their ambulance bill can contact the department to discuss options, and this will extend until the end of the year, Franzoni said.
“Just having everyone in house is just a lot easier, as far as funding, resources and morale,” she said.
Going forward, Franzoni said she thinks the changes made during COVID-19 will lead to a “new norm” especially with health screenings of staff and the practices they have adopted to deal with infection control. She explained that changes have even extended to the smaller things, including encouragement to wash and leave uniforms at work in order to not bring anything home to families, as well as leaving boots outside of the living area of the station, wearing slippers instead.
For the current capital campaign, Franzoni said she plans to mail information to local businesses and advertise the effort on social media and other places online. She said she hopes to replace the Advanced Life Support service equipment by spring of next year.
To donate, the public can send either a check to the department or donate using a credit card when calling. They can also donate by sending money to Shippensburg Area EMS’ PayPal.
