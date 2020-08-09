Shippensburg Area EMS seeks donations to help with Advanced Life Support services

The paramedic interceptor vehicle to be replaced has over 300,000 miles on it, according to the EMS. The units are always operational and therefore rack up a lot of miles, and vehicle replacements are based on the mileage and are done regularly, Franzoni said.

The units supply the paramedic with crucial equipment and supplies. This includes a critical care ventilator costing $10,000, an automatic CPR device $15,000, and life saving medications.

“The cardiac monitor is $40,000, but we need that because if your grandma is having a heart attack in the house, we're able to hook that up in the house, see it, know that she's having some sort of heart or cardiac issue, alert the hospital, and do all the proper medication, IV and stuff in the hospital,” said Franzoni, adding that this knowledge shaves off preparation time and allows the hospital to be better prepared for the patient.

With the capital campaigns, the department usually tries to raise money for things that go right back into the community, Franzoni said. In the past, money has been raised for a rescue task force for active shooters.

Chief Shawn Hartsock and operations officers within the department are working with Franzoni on the capital campaign.