Shippensburg Area EMS recently received a $40,000 grant from the Partnership for Better Health to buy equipment for its new paramedicine program.

“We partner with UPMC as a referral site,” Capt. Heather Franzoni said. “If someone leaves the hospital, we go out into the community and meet with those patients one-on-one to check their vitals and make sure they understand their medication.”

By extending the care beyond the hospital stay, the program can address a health concern with a nonemergency referral instead of a 911 call that could result in an emergency room visit, Franzoni said. The grant will pay for the assessment tools EMS staff use in the field to check vital signs, she said.

“We appreciate the partnership’s help in getting this up and running,” she said. “The program is new. It’s something we implemented late last year. We’re building upon it to be able to interact with the community when it’s not an emergency.

“COVID striking three years ago has changed some of our priorities,” she added. “We still believe there is an emergent need to continue to address the health crisis and overall medical needs within our region. We feel that the support of this program from the Partnership will have an absolute effect on morbidity and mortality in our region.”

The EMS service provides basic and advanced life support to residents within a 52 square-mile area that includes Shippensburg Borough and surrounding townships in both Cumberland and Franklin counties. “We get a little over 4,000 calls per year,” she said.