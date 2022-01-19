Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awards license for casino in Shippensburg

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Wednesday voted unanimously to award a license to GW Cumberland Op. Co. (Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., operator of Parx Casino) to construct a category 4 casino in Shippensburg Township.

The award concludes a process the board began on Feb. 22, 2018, when Greenwood secure the right to locate a casino with a winning bid of $8.1 million at the board's auction. The company filed an application with the board later that year to locate a casino off Exit 27 of Interstate 81, though later amended it to place the casino in the former Lowe's store in the Shippen Town Center.

A category 4 slot machine license permits the company to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines, and the company could petition for permission to initially operate up to 30 table games for an additional fee of $2.5 million, with the capability of adding another 10 table games after its first year of operation. That table games certificate was also approved Wednesday by the board at its public meeting.

Parx Casino in Shippensburg will offer 500 slot machines, electronic table games and a restaurant and sports bar facility when it opens its 73,000-square-foot facility.

The board said the facility has a targeted opening of late 2022. The casino is expected to have more than 125 full-time jobs, and the casino has plans to offer sports wagering in the future.

