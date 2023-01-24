Parx Casino prepares for Feb. 3 opening in Shippensburg Township

Parx Casino spent the last two days undergoing mandatory testing, and pending approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the Shippensburg Township mini-casino will open with a ribbon-cutting next Friday.

The 73,000-square-foot casino is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 after years of planning and location changes. Parx eventually settled on the former Lowe’s building at 250 Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg. It will house 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table positions and a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar, Liberty Bar and Grill.

Parx said in a news release this week that the restaurant and sports bar will feature a wide selection of beers and a menu that includes stone-baked pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food such as spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmigiana and fish and chips.

In addition to the mini-casino area, Parx will also feature sports wagering kiosks for residents to bet on collegiate and professional sports.