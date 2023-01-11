Parx Casino in Shippensburg Township set opening date in February

Parx Casino will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 for its new Shippensburg Township mini-casino.

Peter Shelly, partner and co-founder of Shelly Lyons Public Affairs and Communications, which is releasing information for Parx, said the casino will have a soft opening the week before, but the official opening date will be in February.

The opening comes after a few years of development for the mini-casino that started in 2018. It was approved by Shippensburg Township officials in 2021. In January, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved licenses for a branch casino to be located in the former Lowe's building at 250 Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township.

The holder of the licenses is GW Cumberland Op Co., an LLC that is owned by Parx’s parent company, which does business as Greenwood Racing and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment. The casino will occupy a little over half of the existing 139,410-square-foot building and contain 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table games, a restaurant and a sports bar.

Parx's mini-casino isn't the only new option in Cumberland County. Keystone Klub gaming parlor recently opened at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, near the intersection with Sporting Hill Road. That location is on a much smaller scale than Parx's mini-casino, which is expected to employ 100 full-time workers and 100 part-time or seasonal employees. The gaming parlor does offer electronic slot games and other machines.