Missing gnome returns to its Shippensburg home after Appalachian Trail hiker finds it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After seven years, Emilie Gables’ gnome has finally returned home.

A hiker named Mark Houser called her house last weekend, asking if she was the Emilie Gables who had lost her gnome years ago, Gables said.

“My jaw just dropped,” Gables said.

Houser had seen the gnome at a rest stop on the Appalachian Trail a few years earlier and thought it was strange, and when he saw it again last week he decided to investigate further, Gables said. He discovered the gnome was hers after finding the old Sentinel article about its disappearance and police report Gables had filed at the time.

To return the gnome, Houser carried it back five miles on the trail despite having shrapnel still in his back from his time serving in Afghanistan, Gables said. The gnome weighs 26.5 pounds.

The gnome went missing from the front yard of Gables’ home on Rustic Drive in Shippensburg not long after she had placed it in a prominent location near her driveway in June 2013. The stolen gnome, along with two others, were gifts given in March that year from friends who are now dead, making it particularly special to Gables.