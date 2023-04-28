Charges against a Shippensburg woman were held for court after a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Adams.

Breanna Black, 33, was charged with homicide and persons not to possess a firearm after an incident that took place April 9, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Shippensburg police responded to the 100 block of South Prince Street at 8:39 p.m. for a shooting where they discovered Beth Ann Schwartz, 48, with a gunshot wound in the chest.

The DA's office said Swartz was able to call 911 and told dispatchers she had been shot by "Bree." Swartz was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and later transported to York Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police identified Black as the possible shooter and arrested her without incident. An investigation revealed that Schwartz and Black knew each other and had a verbal altercation before the shooting.

The DA's office said Black declined transport from the Cumberland County Prison, where she was denied bail, and did not participate in Wednesday's hearing.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 10.

The charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kaleb Reitz and the case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue and Assistant District Attorney Evan Shircliffe.