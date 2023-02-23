Shippensburg Borough said Rotor Power will return to the Penelec utility regions of the borough to inspect power lines on Friday, weather permitting.

The borough said the company will perform its spring routine patrols on all Penelec lines, with patrols anticipated to take four weeks to complete, barring weather or outages.

The borough said residents will see Rotor Power’s yellow Hughes MD530 helicopter with red tail registration number N996RP.

According to the borough, the onboard inspector will look for any issues or immediate threats to the reliability of the transmission lines, and the helicopter may be seen hovering or circling to get a closer look at problems found during the patrols.