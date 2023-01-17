"He kept saying 'help me, help me:" Shippensburg residents recognized for life-saving efforts

It was a clear evening in Shippensburg on Sept. 27 and Jackie Diehl was driving home from work around 5 p.m. when it happened.

Diehl, who lives in the borough, found herself stopped on a hill near the 400 block of East King Street with a car in front of her rolling backwards down the incline. First responders later said the driver had experienced some sort of malfunction and got out to push his vehicle.

"He was trying to stop it and he wasn't able to," she said. "And then he stumbled and fell forward and the car got on top of him and he was rolling around underneath the car."

Without hesitation, Diehl said she just reacted, jumping out of her car and running toward him.

"He was yelling for help, he kept saying 'help me, help me,'" she said.

Jack Wetzel, who lives nearby, was eating dinner. It was the driver's shouts that caught his attention and drew him out to help.

"At first, I just thought somebody had run over him until I saw there was nobody in the driver's seat," he said. "The only thing I could think of was just to help the people that were already trying to lift the car."

Working off of adrenaline, Wetzel, Diehl and a few other people worked together to lift the car off of the man, an action that allowed first responders quick access upon their arrival to provide medical care.

Minutes later, Tommy Young, a patrolman with the Shippensburg Police Department, arrived with other first responders from Vigilant Hose Company #1 and Shippensburg EMS.

He said the community members' actions saved the driver's life.

"He would have suffocated underneath," Young said.

He said the man suffered burns from the car's exhaust pipe in addition to other injuries that required emergency care.

"I believe he's made a recovery, but I've yet to speak to him," Young said.

People who stopped to help lift the car that day, including Diehl and Wetzel, were recognized at the Shippensburg Borough Council's Dec. 20 meeting.

To Diehl, the recognition meant a lot.

While she said the incident took place in a matter of minutes, the number of people who stopped to help stood out to her.

"I like to think if that was me someday there'd be enough people jump out to help," she said.

Vigilant Hose said they have still not identified all of the motorists who stopped to assist at the scene and ask anyone else who helped to contact the Shippensburg Police Department.

