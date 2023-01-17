 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Shippensburg

"He kept saying 'help me, help me:" Shippensburg residents recognized for life-saving efforts

  • 0
Shippensburg Citizen Recognition

People who stopped to help lift a vehicle off of a trapped person are recognized at Shippensburg Borough Council's Dec. 20 meeting. From left are Shippensburg Police Officer Tom Young, Lt. Cody Price with Vigilant Hose, Jackie Diehl, Jack Wetzel, Brooke Wetzel, and Shippensburg Fire Department Chief Randy O’Donnell.

 Photo Courtesy of Vigilant Hose Company #1

It was a clear evening in Shippensburg on Sept. 27 and Jackie Diehl was driving home from work around 5 p.m. when it happened. 

Diehl, who lives in the borough, found herself stopped on a hill near the 400 block of East King Street with a car in front of her rolling backwards down the incline. First responders later said the driver had experienced some sort of malfunction and got out to push his vehicle.

"He was trying to stop it and he wasn't able to," she said. "And then he stumbled and fell forward and the car got on top of him and he was rolling around underneath the car."

Without hesitation, Diehl said she just reacted, jumping out of her car and running toward him.

Olie Mick, Assistant Fire Chief at Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company has been with the agency for five years and has spent a total of 44 years in the fire service.

"He was yelling for help, he kept saying 'help me, help me,'" she said.

Jack Wetzel, who lives nearby, was eating dinner. It was the driver's shouts that caught his attention and drew him out to help.

People are also reading…

"At first, I just thought somebody had run over him until I saw there was nobody in the driver's seat," he said. "The only thing I could think of was just to help the people that were already trying to lift the car."

Working off of adrenaline, Wetzel, Diehl and a few other people worked together to lift the car off of the man, an action that allowed first responders quick access upon their arrival to provide medical care.

Minutes later, Tommy Young, a patrolman with the Shippensburg Police Department, arrived with other first responders from Vigilant Hose Company #1 and Shippensburg EMS. 

He said the community members' actions saved the driver's life.

"He would have suffocated underneath," Young said. 

He said the man suffered burns from the car's exhaust pipe in addition to other injuries that required emergency care. 

"I believe he's made a recovery, but I've yet to speak to him," Young said.

People who stopped to help lift the car that day, including Diehl and Wetzel, were recognized at the Shippensburg Borough Council's Dec. 20 meeting.

To Diehl, the recognition meant a lot. 

While she said the incident took place in a matter of minutes, the number of people who stopped to help stood out to her.

"I like to think if that was me someday there'd be enough people jump out to help," she said. 

 Vigilant Hose said they have still not identified all of the motorists who stopped to assist at the scene and ask anyone else who helped to contact the Shippensburg Police Department.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz reads at Hope Station's Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Storytime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News