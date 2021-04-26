Gaming Control Board to hear public input on Shippensburg Township casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will hold a public input hearing on Thursday, May 20, at the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shippensburg University regarding the Category 4 casino for a location in Shippensburg Township.

The hearing will begin at 4 p.m. and will provide a forum for individuals to voice their support or opposition to the proposed casino by Parx Casino Shippensburg, as well as permit those with an interest in the proposal to learn more about the project. The casino moved from its originally proposed location just off of Interstate 81 to the former Lowe's store in the Shippen Town Center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board has adopted a hybrid model for the hearing given COVID-19 restrictions in place that will permit individuals to attend and/or provide oral testimony in person or online. Those who wish to attend in person must abide by the COVID-19 policies of Shippensburg University, which requires everyone to wear masks indoors and outdoors and maintain six feet of social distancing.

To register to speak at the hearing, or to resubmit previous testimony, residents can visit the gaming board's website at https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov and clicking on the "Category 4 Applications and Public Input Hearing Information" box on the left under the "quick links" section. The deadline for registration is May 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0