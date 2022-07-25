Fair queen contests highlight Monday events at Shippensburg Fair

Shippensburg's 64th annual Community Fair kicked off Sunday and running through July 30 at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds at 10131 Possum Hollow Road.
Schedule of events
Sunday, July 24
- 3 p.m.: Livestock Stockman's Contest — Livestock Show Ring
- 7 p.m.: Shippensburg Band Concert — Stage
- 7:30 p.m.: Community Vespers Service — Stage
Monday, July 25
- 8 a.m.: Junior Breeding Goat Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Youth-Farm-Home Products entered (not including baked goods) — Home Products Building
- 1 p.m.: Open Rabbit Show and Rabbit Skill-a-Thon — Livestock Show Ring
- 6 p.m.: 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Contest — Stage
- 6 p.m.: Rides open — Midway
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 7 p.m.: Youth Showing and Fitting Contest (Jersey & Milking Shorthorns) — Dairy Show Area
- 7:30 p.m.: Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Queen Contest — Stage
- 8 p.m.: Barnyard Olympics - Gro-Mar Ring
People are also reading…
Tuesday, July 26
- 9 a.m.: Youth-Farm-Home Products Exhibit Judging Begins
- 9 a.m. to noon: Baked Goods Entered — Home Products Building 1
- 9 a.m.: Open Breeding Beef Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 10 a.m. Milking Shorthorn Show — Dairy Show Area
- 1 p.m.: Baked Goods Judging Begins
- 1 p.m.: Open Breeding Sheep Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 4:30 p.m.: Alpaca Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 5:30 p.m.: Baked Goods Auction — Between Home Products Buildings 1 and 2
- 6 p.m.: District II Jersey Show — Dairy Show Area
- 6 p.m. Rides open — Midway
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 7 p.m.: Tractor Pull (Dirt Drags) — Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m.: "The Nashville Music Company" (Classic Country) — Stage (free admission)
Wednesday, July 27
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 52nd annual Craft Show
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kiddies' Day (Special ride prices, all rides discounted to one ticket until 5 p.m. for school-aged children and younger)
- 12:30 p.m.: Franklin County Beekeepers Association Educational Presentation — Between Home Products Building 1 and 2
- 1 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 1 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 2 p.m.: Franklin County Beekeepers Association Educational Presentation — Between Home Products Building 1 and 2
- 5 p.m.: Rides open (evening) — Midway
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 7 p.m.: Youth Dairy Judging Contest — Dairy Show Area
- 7 p.m.: Antique Tractor Pull — Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m.: "The Chris Ruble Band" (Country/Classic Rock) — Stage (Free admission)
Thursday, July 28
- 8 a.m.: Junior Market Beef Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 1 p.m.: Junior Market Goat Show followed by Junior Market Lamb Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 6 p.m.: Rides open — Midway
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 7 p.m.: Youth Showing and Fitting Contest (Holstein, Ayrshire, Guernsey and Brown Swiss) — Dairy Show Area
- 7 p.m. Tractor Pull (Farm Stock) — Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m.: "Jimmy Mowery from NBC's The Voice" (Country/Rock/Pop, variety) — Stage (free admission)
Friday, July 29
- 8:30 a.m.: Junior Market Swine Show — Livestock Show Ring
- 10 a.m.: Brown Swiss, Ayrshire and Guernsey Show — Dairy Show Area
- 5 p.m.: Supreme Livestock Showman Contest — Livestock Show Ring
- 5 p.m.: Rides open (Midway)
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 6:30 p.m.: Holstein Show — Dairy Show Area
- 7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull — Gro-Mar Ring
- 7 p.m.: Karaoke contest (Registration begins on stage at 6 p.m.) — Stage (Free admission)
- 8:30 a.m.: Chuck Lesher 5K Classic (5K Run/Walk hosted by Chambersburg Road Runners Club) — Registration inside Gate 7 on top of hill
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Dairy Princess Promotional Display — Dairy Show Area
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kiddies' Day (Special ride prices, all rides discounted to one ticket until 5 p.m. for school-aged children and younger)
- 10 a.m.: Shippensburg Community Fair Junior Livestock Sale — Livestock Show Ring
- 1 p.m.: Circus Incredible - Above rides area
- 1 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 5 p.m.: Rides open (evening) — Midway
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area
- 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1
- 7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull — Gro-Mar Ring
- 7:30 p.m.: "Back in Black-The True AC/DC Experience" (Rock) — Stage (Free admission)
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn