× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A gallon of milk costs around $3 these days, but that's money some families in the Midstate might not have because of the government ordered business shutdowns occurring across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the King’s Kettle Food Pantry in Shippensburg distributed gallons of milk to members of its community.

Shippensburg area resident Lynn Witmer, the east region sales manager for Conewango Products Corp., arranged for 500 gallons of milk to be dropped off at the pantry in Shippensburg.

Witmer partnered with local businesses Pague and Fagen True Value and King Street Carpet Outlet, as well as fellow Shippensburg native Kevin Kirsch to strike the deal. The group purchased milk that otherwise would have been dumped from Harrisburg Dairies.

"I think the people are really hurting this time of their life and any little bit helps,” Kirsch said.

Witmer and crew arranged for Harrisburg Dairies to deliver the milk to King’s Kettle Tuesday. The milk cost around $1,500, according to Bill Cressler, a spokesman for Harrisburg Dairies.

“Farmers who produce for us [Harrisburg Dairies] — on two separate occasions — had to dump milk down the drain because there was no use for it,” Cressler said.

Farmers are forced to dump milk they do not sell because market demands have drastically changed during the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants and businesses that previously purchased dairy are now closed, so demand has evaporated.

The New York Times reported April 11 that Dairy Farmers of America estimates that farmers are dumping as many as 3.7 million gallons of milk each day.

So buying milk from local sources such as Harrisburg Dairies helps the farming community stay afloat, Cressler said.

Cressler said seeing the donations helped restore his faith in humanity.

King’s Kettle typically offers nonperishable goods year-round to those in need. The pantry survives on donations from the community and shipping companies that have damaged goods they cannot sell. The pandemic has impacted both the supply of and the demand for those goods.

Jean Coverdale, who stood in line waiting to pick up food from the pantry Tuesday, said the coronavirus has changed her life completely.

“I don’t go outside not even hardly at all,” she said.

Coverdale has stopped working because of the virus.

“I wouldn’t put myself in that much danger.”

Iris Orivenceia, who stood in line next to Coverdale, said she is not working either.

“A lot of companies closed,” she said. “[It’s] terrible. Terrible for me.”

J.R. Wells, a local pastor who opened King’s Kettle 26 years ago, said the number of people visiting King's Kettle distributions has increased since the onset of the pandemic.

“It’s been nonstop ever since,” Wells said.

“The first week was really slow, and that’s because the stimulus checks came out,” Wells said. However, he looked around at the crowded sidewalks on North Fayette Street and said, “I expect this now every week until the summer time.”

Wells holds an optimistic outlook for the future despite the pandemic.

“You can’t be fearful. You gotta have faith. Fear will put you in a state of worry,” Wells said. “A lot of people just want to hear you talk, or listen to them talk.”

King’s Kettle announced on its Facebook account it will remain open the first three Tuesdays of May from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

To donate nonperishable food to the pantry, drop it off in the King’s Kettle drop-off box on its porch or call (717) 530-9200 to arrange larger donations. Monetary donations should be mailed to TKKFP, P.O. 575, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. 17257.