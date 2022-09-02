College and COVID-19: Shippensburg University modifies approach to first-year student college transition

The Class of 2022 made it.

After enduring COVID-19-riddled high school experiences, they crossed the stage, flipped their tassels and tossed their caps, swapping out that chapter of their lives for summertime.

However, as summer draws to a close, the start of a new journey begins: college.

After managing virtual learning, quarantine and social distancing in high school over the last few years, how prepared can students be for the academic and social challenges that come alongside lectures and dorm life?

Shippensburg University hopes its First Year Experience program eases the COVID-influenced transition for students.

“Since the pandemic began, the landscape of education has changed. More students report that they aren’t sure they are fully prepared for the academic rigor of university life,” said Alexandria Karlheim, Shippensburg’s director of first year experience, transfer support and veteran verification. “As a public institution, Shippensburg University through the FYE Program has had to adjust and focus in on making sure that every student who is admitted and confirms attendance is brought up to speed and ready to succeed.”

Before COVID-19, Karlheim said the program focused mostly on academics. But since the pandemic, that has shifted.

“I have had to adapt my approach and help students with their social connections, ability to be flexible when things change or expectations are not met, manage financial concerns, cope with the loss of a loved one or the loss of an experience, and so much more,” she said.

First Year Experience includes a First Year Seminar and University 101, or as Karlheim calls it, an “intro to college” course. The class covers topics like reading syllabi, goal setting, intellectual wellness, stress management and other skills to aid in college success.

Mental health

In recent years, lessons about mental health were added to the mix.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen an increase in students reporting that they would like educational resources and strategies to aid them in coping with difficulties and mental health concerns,” Karlheim said. “The FYE program has responded by collaborating with the University Counseling Center to build out a wellness week into the Univ101 course that specifically focuses on mental health, and the Univ101 faculty also do weekly check-ins to engage students and have them evaluate what they need to be successful.”

Laurie Cella, professor of English and co-coordinator of FYE, said that several students were “traumatized” by experiences during the pandemic.

“I remember talking to several students … where some students wouldn’t leave [their] rooms, that they were afraid to go get food and so the mental health crisis was really compounded, so First Year Experience had to respond to that by developing more cohesive, more intensive mental health programs,” Cella said.

She said another initiative the campus adopted to address mental health is the wellness wheel, which incorporates all aspects of a students’ lives, including academic, spiritual, financial, career and social pieces. The wheel will be incorporated at the beginning of the semester and faculty members will continue to refer to it throughout the year, she said.

“Students have to understand that in order to be successful as a student, they have to recognize themselves as a complete person,” Cella said.

Since the pandemic, she’s noticed a greater need for the FYE program and has seen how “vital” it is in students’ acclimation to campus.

“I can tell you from my experience teaching in the program, I think it’s much more necessary to help students transition when they have experienced this isolation, when they’ve experienced this trauma,” she said.

Academics

With the shift from online to in-person learning, academics also play a role in former high school students’ transitions to college life.

While students are required to take reading, writing and math placement tests at the beginning of their college careers, neither Karlheim nor Cella identified specific subjects in which students were behind.

“I think that depends on the student, really,” Cella said.

She said something she’s noticed across the board is that students struggle to navigate different styles of syllabi based on the course structures. University 101 professors are asking students to bring all their syllabi to class for review to help with this, she said.

Karlheim said it’s often not actually the course material that students are falling behind in, but rather the idea of meeting deadlines. During the pandemic there was a lot of flexibility with assignments, she said.

“Often times when they come to college, they’re looking for same level of flexibility of high school,” she said.

Staff members at the university work to provide support, Karlheim said. She believes that students will become better at working on deadlines as COVID-19 recedes.

Shippensburg University’s Summer Bridge Program, which serves as an extended orientation, has also seen some recent fluctuation.

“We had 129 students participate this year, which is our largest class in several years,” said Megan Silverstrim, media relations and digital media manager. “115 of those students enrolled in Ship for the fall semester. It is hard to say at this point if this increase is COVID related, or the product of increased recruiting efforts, or if it is a fluctuation in the current size of the senior in high school population.”

Karlheim said students at a certain academic standing can be conditionally accepted to the university based on the completion of the program.

Silverstrim said this year students with a GPA of 2.0 to 2.49 were admitted into the program. Those with GPAs of 1.7 to 1.99 can be interviewed by faculty for participation and anyone with a GPA of 1.7 and below is not admitted, but encouraged to attend community college classes and transfer to Shippensburg University later, she said.

“Several” students who had GPAs of 3.0 or high attended to program as a way to be better prepared for the semester ahead, she said.

Dickinson College

Differences in the transition from high school to college were not only felt at Shippensburg University, but at other institutions as well, including Dickinson College in Carlisle.

“We want to watch these students carefully because they had their academic careers interrupted,” Dickinson College President John Jones III said. “Some probably missed some of the academic work that they would typically get, but we have all kinds of ways to help them with that in terms of writing centers and other remedial steps that we can take, so I think that we’re prepared to have students who may have some COVID-related issues and I think that’s across the country, across the world actually.”

On Dickinson’s first year and transfer student move-in day Aug. 24, students seemed ready for the challenge.

“I think I’m pretty prepared,” freshman Nina Grafton said. “During COVID and online school I still stayed active within my community and engaged in classes, so I felt like while we were at home, it wasn’t such a big difference from what I was used to. I think I’m prepared when it comes to class work and reaching out to people and getting involved. I think I’m more excited than nervous.”

Grafton’s main concern about college doesn’t have much to do with the transition; she’s most worried about her upcoming German class.

For first-year student Maximo Sanchez, the transition looked a little different than others.

“I just came from Argentina so classes were very different,” he said. “We did most of our things remote, so I’m very excited to try everything new here with everybody else in person to meet new professors and classmates and everything.”

Sanchez said Dickinson provided a variety of resources and guides for students to show them what their experience would look like and what they would have to do.

His biggest concern about college is the language because his “main language” is Spanish.

“Apart from that I’m not nervous for anything else,” Sanchez said.

Coming to the conclusion of Shippensburg’s first week back, Cella noticed a change in readiness.

“The students are more prepared than last year,” she said. “To me, they seem … to have really good attendance, I have students working ahead, and asking lots of questions, so I have this feeling that there’s a good energy right now for the first year students.”