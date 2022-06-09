Bloom Festival returns to Shippensburg Saturday

The Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 7th annual Bloom Festival on Saturday in Shippensburg.

This year's festival will be the largest to date with 44 vendors, bringing food and bright plants to spruce up the home or office. The festival will take place in the parking lot of the Firefighters Activity Center at 33 W. Orange St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held rain or shine.

In addition to the vendors, the Coy Public Library will again host the Duck Derby, and attendees can purchase ducks up until 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the library table at the festival. The ducks will be launched in the Branch Creek at 1 p.m., and the top three finishers will earn $250, $100 and $50, respectively. Ducks cost $5 for one or $20 for five, and proceeds benefit the library.

Pre-registered artists will also take part in DOIT's Sidewalk Chalk Contest during the day Saturday, with prizes going to the top three artists. The public is welcome to watch them work, and the awards ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Inclement weather may affect this portion of the event.

The Shippensburg Historical Society will also hold living history cooking demonstrations, house tours and a blacksmith exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location at 52 W. King St.

