Big Spring official named new superintendent at Shippensburg Area School District

The Shippensburg School Board Monday night voted 7-2 to approve William August as the district's new superintendent.

August is currently the assistant superintendent at Big Spring School District and was formerly the Big Spring High School principal. He takes the position after Chris Suppo retired from the position in June. Al Moyer has been acting as acting superintendent since June.

August's start date at the district has yet to be determined with the approval of the new contract.

"My thanks to the board for the opportunity," August said at Monday evening's board meeting. "Part of what came through this process is Shippensburg is filled with dedicated, passionate faculty and administrators. ... The kids I met through this process were articulate and really busting with pride. I cannot wait to get here and start to contribute, along with the board for many years."

Board members Charles Suders and Fred Scott were the only two to vote against hiring August as the new superintendent.