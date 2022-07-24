A look at the schedule for Shippensburg's 64th annual community fair

The end of July in central Pennsylvania means heat waves and the dog days of summer. In Shippensburg, though, the final days of the month carry another meaning: fair season.

Shippensburg's 64th annual Community Fair will kick off July 24, with most activities beginning the following day and running through July 30 at the Shippensburg Fairgrounds at 10131 Possum Hollow Road.

After 63 Shippensburg Community Fairs, today's plethora of events, exhibits and performances is a far cry from the event's early years.

A history of the fair on the event's website says it began as a small FFA fair organized by a Shippensburg High School teacher, which later expanded to include the community. Shippensburg's first community fair ran under temporary structures for three days in 1958. It has seen the expansion of grounds, the installation of permanent buildings and increased attendance since.

While the face of the fair has changed, some events on this year's schedule can be traced back through its history.

The Shippensburg Community Fair Queen Contest debuted in 1958, and the Kiddie's Day matinee and baked goods auction joined the lineup in 1960, according to the website. Other past fan favorites include livestock shows and truck and tractor pulls.

Like any other fair, the Shippensburg Community Fair wouldn't be complete without food, and this year's concessions include homemade items from nearly 20 nonprofit organizations. Fairgoers can consume a variety traditional favorites like hot dogs and hamburgers, as well as a wide array of fried options. Soft drinks, punch, tea and floats are scattered throughout the menus to help attendees beat the heat.

More information about the 64th annual fair can be found on the event's website or Facebook page at Shippensburg Community Fair. Though the fair starts Sunday, rides, games and vendors won't be open until Monday, and organizers say the schedule is subject to change.

Schedule of events

Sunday, July 24

3 p.m.: Livestock Stockman's Contest — Livestock Show Ring

7 p.m.: Shippensburg Band Concert — Stage

7:30 p.m.: Community Vespers Service — Stage Monday, July 25 8 a.m.: Junior Breeding Goat Show — Livestock Show Ring

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Youth-Farm-Home Products entered (not including baked goods) — Home Products Building

1 p.m.: Open Rabbit Show and Rabbit Skill-a-Thon — Livestock Show Ring

6 p.m.: 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Contest — Stage

6 p.m.: Rides open — Midway

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

7 p.m.: Youth Showing and Fitting Contest (Jersey & Milking Shorthorns) — Dairy Show Area

7:30 p.m.: Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Queen Contest — Stage

8 p.m.: Barnyard Olympics - Gro-Mar Ring

Tuesday, July 26 9 a.m.: Youth-Farm-Home Products Exhibit Judging Begins

9 a.m. to noon: Baked Goods Entered — Home Products Building 1

9 a.m.: Open Breeding Beef Show — Livestock Show Ring

10 a.m. Milking Shorthorn Show — Dairy Show Area

1 p.m.: Baked Goods Judging Begins

1 p.m.: Open Breeding Sheep Show — Livestock Show Ring

4:30 p.m.: Alpaca Show — Livestock Show Ring

5:30 p.m.: Baked Goods Auction — Between Home Products Buildings 1 and 2

6 p.m.: District II Jersey Show — Dairy Show Area

6 p.m. Rides open — Midway

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

7 p.m.: Tractor Pull (Dirt Drags) — Gro-Mar Ring

7:30 p.m.: "The Nashville Music Company" (Classic Country) — Stage (free admission) Wednesday, July 27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 52nd annual Craft Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kiddies' Day (Special ride prices, all rides discounted to one ticket until 5 p.m. for school-aged children and younger)

12:30 p.m.: Franklin County Beekeepers Association Educational Presentation — Between Home Products Building 1 and 2

1 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

1 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

2 p.m.: Franklin County Beekeepers Association Educational Presentation — Between Home Products Building 1 and 2

5 p.m.: Rides open (evening) — Midway

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

7 p.m.: Youth Dairy Judging Contest — Dairy Show Area

7 p.m.: Antique Tractor Pull — Gro-Mar Ring

7:30 p.m.: "The Chris Ruble Band" (Country/Classic Rock) — Stage (Free admission)

Thursday, July 28 8 a.m.: Junior Market Beef Show — Livestock Show Ring

1 p.m.: Junior Market Goat Show followed by Junior Market Lamb Show — Livestock Show Ring

6 p.m.: Rides open — Midway

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

7 p.m.: Youth Showing and Fitting Contest (Holstein, Ayrshire, Guernsey and Brown Swiss) — Dairy Show Area

7 p.m. Tractor Pull (Farm Stock) — Gro-Mar Ring

7:30 p.m.: "Jimmy Mowery from NBC's The Voice" (Country/Rock/Pop, variety) — Stage (free admission) Friday, July 29 8:30 a.m.: Junior Market Swine Show — Livestock Show Ring

10 a.m.: Brown Swiss, Ayrshire and Guernsey Show — Dairy Show Area

5 p.m.: Supreme Livestock Showman Contest — Livestock Show Ring

5 p.m.: Rides open (Midway)

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

6:30 p.m.: Holstein Show — Dairy Show Area

7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull — Gro-Mar Ring

7 p.m.: Karaoke contest (Registration begins on stage at 6 p.m.) — Stage (Free admission)

Saturday, July 30

8:30 a.m.: Chuck Lesher 5K Classic (5K Run/Walk hosted by Chambersburg Road Runners Club) — Registration inside Gate 7 on top of hill

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Dairy Princess Promotional Display — Dairy Show Area

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kiddies' Day (Special ride prices, all rides discounted to one ticket until 5 p.m. for school-aged children and younger)

10 a.m.: Shippensburg Community Fair Junior Livestock Sale — Livestock Show Ring

1 p.m.: Circus Incredible - Above rides area

1 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

5 p.m.: Rides open (evening) — Midway

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Circus Incredible — Above rides area

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.: The Mind Bending Magic and Illusions of Clive Allen and Heather Lynn — Beside Home Products Building 1

7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pull — Gro-Mar Ring

7:30 p.m.: "Back in Black-The True AC/DC Experience" (Rock) — Stage (Free admission)