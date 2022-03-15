West Perry School Board shoots down Sadler clinic lease agreement

After months of discussion and impassioned pleas from parents and staff of West Perry School District, a proposal to allow Sadler Health Center to establish a primary care clinic on school campus was defeated by a 4-4 board vote Monday night.

School board member and treasurer Denise Bidwell was not present at Monday night's meeting, but Bidwell would probably need to abstain from the vote given an unconfirmed connection to Sadler, meaning there's unlikely to be a change to the final vote.

Substitute Superintendent Nancy Snyder said the vote is likely the end to the proposal. “I don’t think there’s any interest for it to be reintroduced.”

"We are very much saddened for the students who will not be able to get the help that they need," said Manal El Harrak, CEO of Sadler Health Center. "We're actively discussing the next step. We hope that it will come to an amenable outcome."

El Harrak said Sadler remains open to "extending a helping hand" to provide services to Perry County in its current Loysville location with the possibility of expanding in the future.

Though this is the end for the clinic, it's not the end of the discussion.

West Perry School District signed a memorandum of understanding with Sadler Health Center for it to move ahead with upgrading a trailer on its campus for a clinic. Sadler received a grant from the Partnership for Better Health for the effort, and those upgrades have already been completed.

With the failed lease agreement, West Perry has broken that memorandum and is now potentially liable for the costs.

Snyder said that based on just two invoices for construction costs, upgrading the trailer cost $58,885.89. Any potential bill to the school district could also include legal fees incurred by Sadler during the process of creating the memorandum.

Snyder said board members were aware of this potential cost to taxpayers, though she said it remains to be seen if they will agree to pay it should such a bill arrive.

Clinic vote

The vote on the clinic boiled down to four recently elected school board members against those elected in 2019. Cassie Miller, Joyce Rogers, Wesley McKee and Krista Wills voted no on the clinic, while board president Crystal Summers, vice president Jean Rice, Shannon Morris and George Fishel voted in favor of the clinic.

Only Wills, Miller and Rogers voiced the reason for their "no" votes on Monday night, arguing that mental health services are already provided by Laurel Life and that a clinic could help students evade parental involvement in services.

Wills echoed some of the concerns brought up at the meeting and earlier by parents of students in the district. She said that Sadler Health Center failed to provide data they were seeking that proves a need for Sadler to operate a clinic on a school campus. She said that the two needs identified by the Perry County Health Coalition were transportation and mental health. She argued Laurel Life and other third-party agencies are potentially able to provide mental health services, and the clinic would not help alleviate transportation issues, so there was no reason provided to establish the clinic.

Their votes and explanations came after a series of public comments. A little more than half of those who spoke Monday night were in favor of the clinic, but many of those in favor were staff members and former school board directors, while nearly all those who opposed the clinic were parents.

During the meeting, some of the parents expressed concern about the emphasis the school district and other districts are placing on mental health, the lack of data on how a clinic would affect education and what they felt was robbing the parents of their right to take care of their children.

Proponents of the clinic argued that last talking point, referencing the number of students who live below the poverty line or who are homeless and those who don't have parents who can take time out of their work day to transport them to a primary care doctor if they're sick.

Some of those who argued for the clinic included Amanda Davis, one of three certified school nurses, who spoke about the students she sees who are struggling with hunger, depression, chronic diseases, grief and addiction that she can't treat, but which she watches fester because of a variety of factors, from loss of parental medical insurance to lack of reliable transportation.

Another staff member emailed her story of grief over the loss of her daughter who suffered from an eating disorder, while another staff member talked about her sister's struggle with homelessness and the lack of parental involvement.

The proposed clinic had become so contentious the last few months that a few of those who spoke simply talked about the need to come together as a community and end the behavior they argued was trickling down to student behavior in school.

