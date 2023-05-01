Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on Monday toured the Loysville wastewater treatment facility in Perry County to highlight federal funding provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Loysville facility received $8.43 million in federal funding to help with the aging, undersized and overloaded system, Casey said. The $7.126 million grant and $1.306 million loan will expand the system's capacity and support growth in the community.

“Today, we are celebrating a huge investment in the health and safety of Loysville," Casey said. "Thanks to the infrastructure law, Loysville is receiving $8.43 million to not only keep Loysville and Perry County residents safe and businesses functioning, but create and sustain jobs maintaining and rehabilitating the sewage system.”

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development office's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which helps low-income and rural communities maintain and repair their water infrastructure. The Loysville Village Municipal Authority was able to apply for the federal funding and will be able to replace the sewer interceptor line with a large pipe, construct a new building at the plant to house newer, more efficient treatment systems and construct new lining along failing parts of the existing sewer collection system.