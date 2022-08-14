PennDOT announces online plans for three Perry County bridge replacement projects

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has invited the public to view online plans displays for three upcoming bridge replacement projects in Perry County.

Construction on all three projects, taking place along Route 274, Route 850, and Route 34, is anticipated to take place during the 2024 construction season and will address structural deficiencies of the bridges, PennDOT said. The purpose of the display is to introduce the projects as well as to receive public input, including questions and concerns.

Route 274 (Shermans Valley Road)

This project will address structural deficiencies of the bridge located on Route 274, or Shermans Valley Road, over Montour Creek in Spring Township. The bridge is located east of Elliotsburg near the intersection of Limestone Ridge Road and about 5.5 miles west of New Bloomfield.

The completion of this project would provide "safe and efficient crossing of Route 274 over Montour Creek," PennDOT said.

The release said the project includes the replacement of the 101-year-old reinforced concrete slab bridge, approach pavement, guide rail, drainage, signing and pavement markings, as well as widening the roadway to incorporate two 11-foot lanes with 4-foot shoulders.

Construction will involve one-lane traffic as well as half-width staging and a temporary traffic signal. PennDOT said the duration of construction for this project is estimated to be about eight months.

Route 850 (Landisburg Road)

PennDOT will conduct a project on Route 850, or Landisburg Road, over one of Sherman Creek's unnamed tributaries. This project will replace the current bridge with a precast concrete block culvert, PennDOT said.

A temporary two-lane road will be constructed downstream of the existing bridge, connecting Route 850 to Route 34 to prevent a lengthy detour, the release said. However a portion of Dromgold Drive between Route 850 and Grace Evangelical Christian Church will be closed during construction, but the church will remain accessible from Pisgah State Road.

Route 34

The third project will involve the replacement of a bridge located over Trout Run in Centre Township on Route 34, PennDOT said.

The current bridge will be replaced with a two-cell, precast concrete box culvert and a temporary road will be constructed to avoid a lengthy detour, the release said.

A single-lane temporary roadway upstream of the current bridge with traffic maintained by a temporary traffic signal is among the proposed traffic control measures for the project, PennDOT said. However, once the culvert is installed, traffic will navigate a single lane on Route 34 with a temporary traffic signal while the half-width construction of the road is finished. PennDOT said that throughout the use of the temporary signals, Seiders Road will remain closed.

Roadway and bridge plans as well as interactive comment forms can be viewed online at PennDOT's website, and a digital version of the information on all three projects will be available online through Sept. 10.