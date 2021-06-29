Pa. first lady visits LEAF Project in Perry County to highlight youth involvement in agriculture

Pennsylvania first lady Frances Wolf was in Perry County Tuesday recognizing youth involvement in the local food system and the state's agriculture.

Wolf visited the LEAF Project (Leadership, Education and Farming) in Landisburg and thanked members of the youth program for their work to address hunger and other food-related issues.

“LEAF is such a well-rounded program, and I am truly impressed by how they combine food security work with building valuable life skills,” she said. “This is a great example of how everyone in the food system benefits — LEAF participants gain experience, while feeding their communities.”

LEAF was founded in 2013 by Heidi Witmer and has a 3-acre farm where participants work on growing produce, which is sold to local restaurants and grocers in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. The program has hired more than 125 youths since its founding.

