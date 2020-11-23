New Year's Millionaire Raffle $100,000 drawing winner sold in Perry County

The Pennsylvania Lottery on Monday announced that the winning raffle ticket number drawn for the second $100,000 weekly drawing prize as part of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Perry County.

The winning ticket number, 00039912, was randomly drawn from among more than 31,500 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16. The ticket was sold at Mutzabaugh's Market at 3 Friendly Drive, Duncannon.

Those who purchased tickets should scan it using the ticket checker on the lottery's official app or check at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to see if they've won the weekly drawing prize.

The New Year's Millionaire Raffle features weekly drawings leading up to the game's main drawing on Jan. 2, 2021. Only 500,000 tickets are available for the game's drawing on Jan. 2, which features 6,000 cash prizes. Tickets cost $20 and will be available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out.

The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million, four prizes of $100,000, 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100.